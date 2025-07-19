Hansi Flick gets it right again, new Ilkay Gündogan case at Barça: thank you and goodbye

Hansi Flick has earned enough credit to make whatever decisions he deems appropriate. At Barça, nobody doubts the German coach after the great season and the sporting successes achieved. He was able to win the domestic treble and reach the Champions League semifinals to everyone's surprise.

The German coach has also won the affection of the fans, who have seen how he brought back their excitement and pride. After some gloomy seasons, the light excelled again at Can Barça thanks to the innovative working methods of Hansi Flick. The high pressing and the offside trap tactics have paid off.

| Europa Press

Another example of his boldness can be found in Gerard Martín: for many, he doesn't measure up, but Hansi Flick has trusted him and time has proven him right. Flick has clearly shown that he's right in almost everything he proposes, as happened last summer. Let's remember that Ilkay Gündogan packed his bags and left through the back door without leaving any profit, a situation for which Flick was harshly criticized.

Hansi Flick was right about Ilkay Gündogan, and now about...

Hansi Flick's decision to do without Ilkay Gündogan has been proven, over time, to have been a total success. The footballer has shown, at City, that he's light years away from his best version, while Flick bet on the talent from La Masia. Marc Casadó has shown his talent and quality, and Gündogan's absence hasn't been noticed at all.

This summer, history repeats itself with Ter Stegen, another heavyweight in the Barça locker room. With Joan García set to be the team's starter and Szczesny as backup goalkeeper, the German goalkeeper has no place. That's why Hansi Flick, as he did with Ilkay Gündogan, is trying to force his departure.

... Ter Stegen, who won't make it easy

Ter Stegen has a contract in force until 2028, but he's not in Hansi Flick's plans and will have to leave, although he's set conditions to do so. He wants a free transfer and for the club to pay him for the remaining time on his contract. This means Barça would have to pay him an amount close to €42 million.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona want Ter Stegen to accept one of the offers on the table and leave the club. It's a tense situation that the goalkeeper could push to the limit and that could drag on for the coming months. We'll see if Ter Stegen follows in Ilkay Gündogan's footsteps and leaves the Catalan club in the coming weeks.