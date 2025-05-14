Lamine Yamal attracts a top signing to Barça: 'He only wants to play with him at Camp Nou'

Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, has emerged as the most outstanding figure in world soccer. His impact at Barça has been immediate, establishing himself as the most decisive and differential player on the team. With outstanding performances in LaLiga and the Champions League, Lamine has made it clear that his talent knows no bounds, earning recognition from fans and rivals alike.

| Europa Press

Aware of the phenomenon that Lamine Yamal represents, Barça's management, led by Joan Laporta, is taking strategic measures to maximize his potential. One of the most significant decisions is to give him the iconic number 10 for the next season. A gesture that not only symbolizes the Catalan club's trust in the young talent but also promises to generate additional revenue thanks to the media pull that Lamine has acquired.

Marcus Rashford expresses his admiration for Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal's impact transcends borders. In fact, Marcus Rashford, an English forward who belongs to Manchester United and is on loan at Aston Villa, has publicly shown his admiration for the young culé. After Barça's victory in El Clásico, Rashford commented on Lamine's latest social media post with the words "Young King."

Marcus Rashford's admiration for Lamine Yamal goes beyond social media. According to close sources, the skillful English striker is interested in joining Barça and would be willing to wait for the Catalan club's offer. Although negotiations did not materialize in January due to Ansu Fati's stay, this summer Marcus Rashford could become the key piece of the culé attack.

Marcus Rashford rejects other offers to wait for FC Barcelona

For Marcus Rashford, playing alongside Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou would be a dream come true. The young Spanish talent has proven to be a great reference in the team, and the possibility of sharing a locker room with him attracts players of high international renown. If negotiations progress positively, Barça could have an offensive duo of great potential, combining Rashford's experience with Lamine's youth and freshness.

The next season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting for Barça. Marcus Rashford is willing to wait for FC Barcelona's offer to play with Lamine Yamal in such an iconic setting as Camp Nou, and he has already rejected several offers. The synergy between both players could mark a new golden era for the Catalans, full of successes and joys for their fans.