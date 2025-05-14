Confirmed, Pau Víctor already has a new team, goodbye Barça: 'i'm going to the...'

Pau Víctor's season at Barça hasn't been what many desired. After a standout campaign in the reserve team, where he excelled with 20 goals, the Catalan forward signed a contract with the first team for the amount of 3 million euros. Hansi Flick, Barça's current coach, gave him an opportunity in the preseason, where he showed his quality, standing out in the friendly against Real Madrid in New Jersey.

Pau Víctor: an uncertain future at Barça

Despite his promising preseason, Pau Víctor has only played 329 minutes in 27 official matches. With an average of 12 minutes per game, his role in the team has been very limited. This reflects Flick's lack of trust in the young striker, who hasn't been able to establish himself as Lewandowski's substitute.

| Europa Press

During the season, Pau Víctor received proposals to go on loan. Celta de Vigo and Real Betis showed interest, but both offers were rejected by the Barça board last January. FC Barcelona trusted his talent, but the lack of opportunities on the field has led to a reflection on his future for the next season.

Bayer Leverkusen, the opportunity he desired

The situation has taken a turn with Bayer Leverkusen's interest, which seeks to strengthen its offensive line. The German club has set its sights on Pau Víctor, seeing him as an ideal option to improve their attack. This signing gains more relevance with the possible arrival of Cesc Fàbregas as the new coach following Xabi Alonso's departure to Real Madrid.

The signing with Bayer Leverkusen represents a great opportunity for Pau Víctor. In the Bundesliga, he could find the space and continuity that he has lacked at Barça. If his arrival is confirmed, the Catalan forward could shine under Cesc Fàbregas's direction, who will surely give him the trust he needs to develop his career.

Pau Víctor has an important opportunity ahead to grow at Bayer Leverkusen. The lack of minutes at Barça has been key in his decision, and the Bundesliga could be the perfect stage for Pau to prove his true potential. If his signing is finalized, Pau Víctor's future could be brighter than ever.