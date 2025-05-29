Confirmed, top swap deal with Monaco: Ansu Fati moves closer to signing with Barça

The future of Ansu Fati, after months of rumors and contradictory reports, now appears to be finally defined. Barça's "10" will leave the club that allowed him to make his debut at the elite level at just 16 years old to try his luck abroad. This isn't Ansu Fati's first adventure away from the Catalan capital and it probably won't be his last, although The forward hopes to find his ideal destination at Monaco.

| Europa Press

confirmed destination for Ansu Fati

Despite rumors linking Ansu Fati to Sevilla or Porto, the reality is that Monaco will be the next team for the young "10." His departure is practically confirmed and it's only a matter of time before it's made official. The agreement between clubs is close: Ansu will go on loan with a purchase option to the Principality.

The details between Barça, Monaco, and Jorge Mendes, Ansu Fati's agent, are practically finalized and His signing is expected to be made official in the coming days. Ansu himself has already collected his belongings from the training ground and has held talks with Monaco's sporting director to learn firsthand about the club's project.

This way, Monaco will secure the loan of Ansu Fati, but with a mandatory purchase option that will be around 16.4 or 21.9M USD (15 or 20M). Therefore, we can say that Ansu's time at Camp Nou has come to an end. However, The "10" can do one last favor for the club of his life by facilitating the signing that Hansi Flick has so strongly demanded.

ansu Fati's departure facilitates a top signing at Camp Nou

Ansu's departure may allow Hansi Flick to sign the winger he has been requesting for so many months. The Catalan club is trying to Include Eliesse Ben Seghir in the Ansu Fati operation.

The skillful Monaco winger was already linked to Barça in January, but in the end, the deal didn't come to fruition. Now, thanks to Ansu Fati, the Catalan club could lower Monaco's demands and secure Eliesse Ben Seghir at an affordable price.

We'll see if the Principality's team accepts the departure of Eliesse Ben Seghir or if, on the contrary, they only intend to negotiate for Ansu Fati. What seems clear is that FC Barcelona is taking advantage of this operation to strengthen their squad with a player of great potential.