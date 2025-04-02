Neither Ansu Fati nor Pablo Torre, Goodbye Barça: The First Sale Is Already Confirmed

Ansu Fati was one of Barça's greatest gems, and fans believed he was going to be the club's savior and Leo Messi's heir. The forward started very early in professional soccer, at just 16 years old, but his career hasn't been as successful as it promised to be. He suffered a serious knee injury and has never been able to recover the level he showed back then, so his sale this summer seems to be decided.

Meanwhile, a case similar to Ansu Fati's is that of Pablo Torre. The midfielder arrived in the Catalan city from Racing de Santander as one of the greatest talents in Spanish soccer, but he hasn't been able to show much. His departure, like Ansu's, seems clear, but neither the '14' nor the '10' will be the first to leave: Laporta and Deco have already decided on the first departure.

The Complicated Season of Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati hoped to convince Flick, and both decided to stay at Barça. In preseason, they had their opportunities, but once the season got underway, their playing time has drastically reduced. To date, the '14' has 420 minutes, while the '10' hasn't even reached 190.

It's clear that both Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati should leave FC Barcelona this summer. The Cantabrian has several offers to continue in LaLiga, such as from RCD Mallorca, although his ideal destination would be Racing, which is fighting to be promoted to LaLiga EA Sports. Meanwhile, Ansu has proposals from several teams like Porto, Sevilla, or from Saudi Arabia.

However, even though Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre are on the way out, the first sale FC Barcelona will make next summer will be Andreas Christensen. The Dane has been injured all season and his contract ends in 2026, so everything points in the same direction.

Andreas Christensen Still Has a Market

The sale of Andreas Christensen, who arrived at Barça for free, would bring the Catalan team between 20 and 30 million euros. Additionally, this season he has only played against Valencia; during the rest of the matches, he hasn't been available. Considering that he doesn't seem to be essential for Flick, he might be made available to other clubs this summer.

Without a doubt, Barça is preparing a true revolution in terms of departures. With Andreas Christensen as the No. 1 target due to his high market value, Deco and Laporta will have to start looking for a destination for him. It seems that Newcastle or Aston Villa could meet FC Barcelona's financial demands.