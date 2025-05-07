Hansi Flick Assigns Tasks to Deco: 'I Want Them Back at Barça, They're Two Top Signings'

For months now, Barça's sports management, alongside Hansi Flick, have been preparing for the new season. Although the current one hasn't ended yet, they are already considering the positions to strengthen. Flick is very satisfied with all the players on the squad, but he has requested to strengthen certain positions.

Specifically, the German coach has requested to reinforce both full-back positions to compete at the same level as Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde. Flick also considers it necessary to strengthen the midfield with a defensive-profile pivot and a top left winger. Deco will try to fulfill and provide the requested reinforcements, but always being aware of the club's economic situation.

Hansi Flick and Deco will have to reach a mutual agreement to make the best possible decisions for the good of the club. Initially, Deco has already informed Flick that, for now, the most necessary, by far, is to strengthen the full-backs. Flick has several footballers in his sights like Vanderson or Pubill who have been mentioned recently, but the desired ones are others.

Two Former La Masia Players in Barça's Sights

The technical staff is clear that the two full-back positions are the most urgent to cover to have a more competitive squad. Several names have emerged, but the favorites are Óscar Mingueza and Alejandro Grimaldo. Two players who were trained at the blaugrana club and have now reached a top level in their respective teams.

Without Koundé or Balde on the wings in the return leg of the Champions League semifinal, Flick has realized he needs to sign players. Neither on the right nor the left are there reliable replacements, and the club is already working to address these deficiencies. Without Koundé on the right, Barça loses ball distribution and defensive solidity.

Óscar Mingueza and Alejandro Grimaldo: In the Spotlight

Óscar Mingueza could return to Barça this summer for an amount close to 10 million. The condition Barça imposed to let Mingueza go in 2022 as a free agent was to reserve 50% of his rights in a future sale. His clause amounts to 20 million, so the Culé team would have to pay half of it.

Óscar Mingueza is having a great season in Vigo, having participated in 32 matches, scoring 3 goals, and providing 6 assists. The Celta full-back has proven to be ready to make the leap to one of the big clubs and will be one of the highlights of the summer market. His return to Camp Nou would come at a reasonable price considering the growth experienced by the footballer.

Alejandro Grimaldo is the other desired player for the left wing, with the intention that his signing will provide Balde with real competition on the wing. Alejandro Grimaldo is a key player in Xabi Alonso's team, having played 46 matches, scoring 4 goals, and providing 13 assists. Leverkusen won't make it easy, as the starting price is set at 40M Euros, which could significantly complicate his return to Barça.