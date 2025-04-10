Barça suffered greatly due to the absence of Marc-André ter Stegen, but quickly became excited again with the great performances and charisma of Wojciech Szczęsny, the veteran Polish goalkeeper. Wojciech Szczęsny was retired, but his good level has led Barça to renew his contract and, as if that weren't enough, they want him to remain the starter. Yes, as you read: Barça is considering ousting Marc-André ter Stegen, the current German goalkeeper of Barça, so that Wojciech Szczęsny can take his place in the starting line-up.

As is evident, Wojciech Szczęsny is already of a certain age, but Barça wants to sign another great goalkeeper so that, in time, he can take over. This way, Barça would consider selling Marc-André ter Stegen, which in recent hours has caused many reactions in Laporta's Barça, especially due to his statements. Joan Laporta hasn't liked at all the "circus" that Marc-André ter Stegen has created, as he has paraded through all kinds of media evaluating his role at Barça.

| Europa Press

In fact, Joan Laporta is clear about it and has decided: he plans a Machiavellian plan to get rid of Marc-André ter Stegen, who should return to being the starter from the next season. This plan would involve signing a young goalkeeper, renewing Szczęsny, who would remain the starter, and selling Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña, both without a place in the team. Marc-André ter Stegen should return as the starter, but his recent statements have put Barça in quarantine, fearing that his arrival will revolutionize the locker room, especially at a hierarchical level.

Official, Barça Prepares a Machiavellian Plan to Get Rid of Marc-André ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen is the great captain of Barça, but the culer club fears that his return will cause a carousel of emotions in Hansi Flick's locker room. "We are a family and it shows a lot," explained Hansi Flick, who highlights that the key to this Barça is that no one is above anyone else. However, Joan Laporta fears that, with the arrival of Marc-André ter Stegen, the team will lose this tranquility achieved with Wojciech Szczęsny, so he is considering options to give him an immediate exit.

Moreover, Joan Laporta's Machiavellian plan would involve bringing back Arnau Tenas, the third goalkeeper of PSG who had to leave because he didn't receive a renewal offer from Barça. In fact, it was Marc-André ter Stegen who blocked Tenas's rise, with whom he didn't have the best of relationships.

Joan Laporta's idea is clear: to oust Ter Stegen so that Wojciech Szczęsny becomes the starting goalkeeper and to sign Arnau Tenas to be the Polish player's backup. Wojciech Szczęsny would renew for a couple more seasons and, once his time at Barça is over, his place would be taken by the youth player Tenas, who would return to Barça from PSG. This is Joan Laporta's idea, who fears that Marc-André ter Stegen will destroy the good dynamic existing in Barça's locker room.