Goodbye to AC Milan, he will play for Barça sooner or later: It's Joan Laporta's whim.

Since his return to Barça's presidency in 2021, Joan Laporta has worked tirelessly to bring the club back to the top of European soccer. The painful departure of Lionel Messi, driven by financial Fair Play restrictions, marked the beginning of a challenging period. However, thanks to strategic management, Laporta has managed to stabilize the economic and sporting situation.

Joan Laporta has implemented bold measures to rebuild the squad and comply with the 1:1 financial Fair Play rule. The hiring of Hansi Flick as coach has been key in this process. Nevertheless, the top Barça executive is not satisfied and seeks to further strengthen the locker room with high-level signings.

Joan Laporta has a desire: Rafael Leao

The name that resonates most in Joan Laporta's mind is Rafael Leao. The Portuguese player from AC Milan has established himself as one of the standout figures in Serie A. His speed, one-on-one skill, and scoring ability make him a priority target for FC Barcelona.

Even though Rafael Leao renewed his contract with AC Milan until 2028, Joan Laporta keeps his interest in bringing him to the team. According to recent reports, Laporta believes that the '10' could perform even better in the context of Barça. Additionally, it is considered that his playing style would fit perfectly into Hansi Flick's tactical scheme and needs.

Joan Laporta won't have it easy

The signing of Rafael Leao won't be easy. AC Milan has made it clear that they have no intention of selling their star player, and his release clause amounts to 175 million euros. If he wants him, Joan Laporta will have to dig deep into his pockets, and according to SPORT, he desires it.

On the other hand, FC Barcelona faces financial limitations that complicate the execution of such a large operation. Despite efforts to balance the books, the club still needs to be cautious in its investments. Nonetheless, Joan Laporta doesn't rule out exploring creative formulas to make the signing feasible.

Despite the difficulties, Joan Laporta doesn't give up on his desire to see Rafael Leao wearing the Barça jersey. He considers that he could be a key piece alongside Lamine in the coming years. Additionally, the current situation of AC Milan, which is not going through its best moment, could open a window of opportunity for the Barça board.