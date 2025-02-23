Fede Valverde continues to demonstrate his versatility and quality at Real Madrid. In high-stakes matches, such as against Manchester City, the Uruguayan has successfully taken on the role of right-back.

Valverde has played outstandingly in that position, providing energy, range, and defensive solidity. In fact, he himself has expressed that he enjoys playing that role and feels comfortable on the right flank.

Valverde's performance as a full-back has been so positive that it has sparked debate about the need to sign Alexander-Arnold.

| Canva

Although Carvajal will return soon and Fede Valverde will move back to the midfield, his good performance has made Real Madrid reconsider their strategy.

The Situation of Alexander-Arnold and the Possible Investment in Other Players

Alexander-Arnold had been one of Real Madrid's targets to strengthen the right wing. According to various sources, the Englishman has an agreement with the club to join for free in the summer market.

| Liverpool FC, Canva

However, after Valverde's performances on the flank, Florentino Pérez might reconsider this signing and redirect the investment in Alexander-Arnold's salary toward other acquisitions.

Fede Valverde's good performance, along with Dani Carvajal's presence as a starter when available, could make Alexander-Arnold's arrival unnecessary.

If that happens, the money intended for Trent Alexander-Arnold's signing could be invested in other areas of the squad, such as the midfield or attack.

Real Madrid Focused on New Reinforcement Options

Despite the possible arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid's management continues to monitor the market for other players who can strengthen the squad.

The season continues to progress and, with the performance of players like Valverde, the club might be making strategic decisions to strengthen other positions on the field.

| Liverpool FC, Canva Pro

Valverde's flexibility to play in various positions is a key factor in this assessment. Thanks to this, the investment in new acquisitions could focus on areas that still need more depth and quality.

Fede Valverde, Key to Real Madrid's Future

Fede Valverde's future at Real Madrid is guaranteed. His ability to adapt to different roles on the field gives him invaluable worth to the team.

While he will return to his natural position in the midfield, his great level at right-back could mean that Real Madrid decides not to spend on a right-back.