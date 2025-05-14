Goodbye Dani Olmo, Pep Guardiola says farewell: His new target is much better

Dani Olmo has been Barça's best signing in recent years after arriving from Leipzig for 55 million euros. The '20' has adapted perfectly to Hansi Flick's scheme thanks to his undeniable quality in the final third of the field. His ease in making oriented controls and his vision of the game have made him a very valuable asset.

His intelligence to always be perfectly positioned has led him to score 11 goals and provide 6 assists in just 2,000 minutes played. His only "but" has been his recurring physical problems, which have led him to miss more than 15 official matches this season. However, Dani Olmo's enormous talent has led Pep Guardiola to request his signing for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola asks about Dani Olmo

Manchester City's terrible season will cause a real revolution in the squad. High-level signings are expected in the summer to try to recover the level lost this season. In this sense, Pep Guardiola dreams of Dani Olmo.

Barça's '20' is very appealing to Pep Guardiola, who already tried to sign him before he joined the Catalan club. Dani Olmo would fit like a glove in the Premier League and, specifically, at Manchester City. However, neither the player nor Deco nor Flick nor Laporta consider his departure: right now he is untouchable.

Knowing that Dani Olmo is an impossible mission, Pep Guardiola has decided to change targets. Now, Manchester City has focused its attention on another LaLiga player. In this case, it is one of Real Madrid's stars.

Pep Guardiola forgets about Dani Olmo and looks to Real Madrid

Last Sunday's Clásico was experienced with great intensity in Real Madrid's offices. Ancelotti bet on Arda Güler in the starting eleven, while Rodrygo stayed on the bench. A surprising piece of news, as the '11' is the Italian coach's favorite.

However, after the match, we were able to learn the real reason for Rodrygo's benching. It seems that he had asked not to play after claiming he didn't feel strong enough to play the most important match of the season. A decision that has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who are already dreaming of his signing.

Rodrygo could head to Manchester City

The Brazilian forward's decision to self-exclude from the Clásico has not gone down well within Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti, who has always trusted the forward, couldn't believe it. Although Rodrygo has been an important player in recent seasons, his performance this season has left much to be desired.

His level has significantly decreased, and his attitude is concerning both inside and outside the locker room. Pep Guardiola is alert to his situation and could bet on his signing. The Catalan coach knows Rodrygo's potential and is convinced he can recover his best version at Manchester City.