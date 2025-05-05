Official, Barça Already Has a New Starting Fullback: 'Much Better Than Alexander-Arnold'

Barça already knows that Trent Alexander-Arnold will play for Real Madrid, but Joan Laporta is preparing a spectacular bomb to counteract the white signing. The transfer market is not open, but Barça has already secured the arrival of a new full-back who will be very important for Hansi Flick: all confirmed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, right-back for Liverpool, is one step away from becoming a new player for Real Madrid, but Barça under Joan Laporta hasn't said the last word yet. While it's true that Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best full-backs in the world, Barça trusts its options and insists on ensuring that it has even better alternatives. In this case, Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has activated an emergency lever to sign during this same summer transfer market: a better full-back than Alexander-Arnold is coming.

| Europa Press

Trent Alexander-Arnold has bid farewell to Liverpool this Monday, and his next team will be Madrid, which will incorporate him completely free. Barça did inquire about Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the truth is that the player knows he would have Jules Koundé, an undisputed starter, ahead of him. In Madrid, however, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a regular, which is why the English full-back will accept Florentino Pérez's proposal.

Official, Barça Already Has a New Starting Full-Back: "Much Better Than Alexander-Arnold"

Trent Alexander-Arnold was very much liked by Barça, but the Englishman, whose contract with Liverpool ends in June 2025, has everything packed to become a new figure for Real Madrid. In fact, the white club is rushing its options to finalize the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, as it has absences and the Englishman could play in the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Barça faces the transfer market with a lot of optimism: a versatile full-back will be signed who will be better than Trent Alexander-Arnold, all already confirmed.

Barça didn't expect to reach the final stretch of the season with emergencies, but what is evident is that Flick's team has dropped in performance and needs signings. With all this, Barça is already preparing the signing of a new full-back destined to be better than Trent Alexander-Arnold and who will say goodbye to English Chelsea of Enzo Maresca.

Barça needs to strengthen several positions, but it considers that the priority is to sign a versatile full-back: he will say goodbye to Chelsea to sign for Barça, Laporta's new lever.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Not the Chosen One, Joan Laporta Finalizes the Arrival of an Even Better Full-Back

Laporta admits what was already suspected: Barça will go to the transfer market with urgency to incorporate a versatile full-back. They are looking for a profile similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold and have identified an outstanding and versatile player at Chelsea. Although Alexander-Arnold won't be the chosen one, Laporta will use one of his known "levers" to finalize the signing, stating that "it could surpass Alexander-Arnold."

Who will leave Chelsea to join Barça? It's Reece James, right-back for Chelsea, who would be willing to join Hansi Flick's project at Barça. With a current contract and a market value of over 30 million euros, Barça could include some culer player in the operation to lower the transfer.

James was already linked to Barça previously and now Laporta seeks to secure him with urgency, seeing him as an alternative capable of eclipsing Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to sign for Madrid.