We Already Have a Clásico in the Copa del Rey. FC Barcelona has narrowly surpassed Atlético de Madrid and secured a spot in the grand final to be held in Seville on April 26. A major event between the two giants of world soccer that could be the prelude to a truly thrilling final stretch of the season.

Tonight, Barça has once again shown their superiority thanks to a goal by Ferran Torres in the first half. The "7" took the lead in the unexpected absence of Lewandowski and replied in the best possible way: he has already scored 16 goals this season.

Moreover, Lamine Yamal has proven to be on par with the best, while Pedri has once again showcased his magic to lead Barça's beautiful and joyful play.

Barça-Atleti Chronicle: Dominance, Struggle, and Joy

FC Barcelona took to the Metropolitano with the idea of setting up a calm and controlled match. Pedri quickly became the master of the midfield, dictating the pace of the ball at will and creating many opportunities. Undoubtedly, another masterful performance.

In fact, in the second half, when Barça struggled the most was when Pedri disappeared. The "8" had a period where he couldn't find his position in the midfield, and the team felt it excessively. That's why the Barça fans remember what Gerard Piqué said a few weeks ago.

Gerard Piqué Was Right

Gerard Piqué is a Barça legend and a more than authorized voice to comment on current Barça affairs. He has always been known for his extreme sincerity, which has earned him many enemies but also many admirers. In this sense, it's not surprising that the Barça fans remember what he said about Pedri on January 18.

That day, Barça drew one to one against Getafe, but Pedri delivered a memorable performance. Something that Gerard Piqué did not want to overlook and reflected with a clear message on his social media. "Pedri is a scandal," he said.

He was right. Pedri is the best player at Barça almost every day, and today was no exception. He exudes class with every touch, and this year, injuries are respecting him: he is making a case for a Ballon d'Or spot.