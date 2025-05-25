Goodbye Barça, Ferran Torres changes everything: Deco and Laporta are left speechless

Hansi Flick has been the main protagonist of the magnificent and successful season that the entire team has had. The German coach has known how to bring out the best in each player and recover a team that was emotionally sunk. If there is one player who has pleasantly surprised with his great performance, it is none other than the Valencian forward Ferran Torres.

He arrived at Barça in the winter market of 2022 from Guardiola's City, and Barça paid 55M. His inconsistency in the seasons with Xavi Hernández earned him much criticism from the fans to the point that a transfer of the forward was considered. Last summer, Ferran Torres was halfway out of Barça but refused to leave.

He always trusted he could make a place for himself in the squad and earn the trust of the current coach. Ferran Torres was not misguided; he has participated in 45 matches, playing almost 2000 minutes and scoring 19 goals and providing 7 assists. Remarkable numbers considering that the Valencian is not one of the footballers who has played the most minutes of the squad.

U-turn in Viktor Gyökeres's signing

The sports management has been considering a reliable alternative for some time that will end up being Lewandowski's replacement in the medium term. The Polish striker has a contract for one more season and will end his link with Barça at 38 years old. Deco has been scouring the market for some time in search of the ideal profile to guarantee the future in the offensive area.

| Europa Press

The Swedish international from Sporting de Portugal seemed to be the chosen one; the forward is about to win the Golden Boot ahead of Mbappé and Salah. His unbelievable numbers in Portugal make him the best European forward, and his characteristics fit perfectly with Hansi Flick's footballing idea. However, due to the great performance offered by Ferran Torres, the signing of the Swede Gyökeres has been ruled out.

Barça bets on the current forward line

The great performance of the trident this season may mean that the technical staff doesn't change anything in the team's offensive area. Although it is too early to state it categorically, the coach's trust in the current forwards is maximum. If no striker finally arrives, Barça will save many millions thanks to Ferran Torres's performance.

Barça's idea would be to continue one more season with the same forward line and present a great top signing for the 2026 elections to the presidency. It is clear to everyone that Robert Lewandowski will end his contract at almost 38 years old, and it will be time to think about his replacement. We will see what ends up happening in the summer market, which is expected to be very busy.