Goodbye Barça, Confirmed, He's Going to Manchester City: Hansi Flick Can't Avoid It

Pep Guardiola has led a golden era at Manchester City not only because of the play style but also due to the titles won. In the last seven seasons, City has won 6 leagues and 1 Champions League. However, following the recent elimination against Real Madrid, Pep has acknowledged that they are facing the end of a successful cycle: nothing lasts forever and now it's time for restructuring.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona is experiencing moments of joy and excitement. The arrival of Hansi Flick has changed the team's outlook and the fans' spirits, who are now truly enthusiastic. However, even though everything seems to be going smoothly in Barcelona, the German coach has very specific plans to further improve the Barça squad.

| Europa Press

Specifically, Hansi Flick has his sights set on a top-tier global signing. However, in recent hours, Manchester City has surprisingly entered the race to secure his services. We are talking about Florian Wirtz, one of the most promising young stars in European football.

Florian Wirtz Bids Farewell to Barça After Manchester City Offer

The talent of Florian Wirtz, evident since his debut, has established him as a key figure thanks to his vision, creativity, and ability to disrupt in the final third of the field. Wirtz has become an indispensable player at Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen and his stats don't lie. This season he has already amassed an impressive 9 goals and 10 assists just in the Bundesliga, catching Hansi Flick's attention.

The FC Barcelona coach had spoken with Deco and Laporta about Florian Wirtz a few months ago to consider his signing. Initially, all three agreed to make an effort, but it seems that Manchester City will do so with more determination. De Bruyne, a pillar of Pep Guardiola's scheme for years, will leave in the summer, so the English club is already working on signing Wirtz with an irresistible offer.

Hansi Flick Accepts Reality: Barça Can't Compete

Manchester City has given a clear warning about their ambitious restructuring in this winter market with an investment exceeding 200 million. And, in the summer, everything points to spending more than 100 million on Florian Wirtz. An amount that greatly complicates Barça's options.

Thus, Hansi Flick will have to consider other alternatives if he wants to strengthen the midfield. If nothing goes wrong, Florian Wirtz will say goodbye to Barça to join Manchester City.