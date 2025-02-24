Cold Water for Íñigo Martínez, Javier Tebas Changes Everything: 'to the Stands...'

Íñigo Martínez, Basque central defender for Barça, was scheduled to sign his renewal with the culer club until June 2026 this week, but Javier Tebas has changed everything. What seemed to be a matter of hours now seems it won't be: Javier Tebas has blocked the renewal of Íñigo Martínez, who is already aware of the situation. Barça is working against the clock to solve the problem: Javier Tebas Warns Joan Laporta, Íñigo Martínez could end up in the stands.

Íñigo Martínez had a clause that would allow him to automatically renew until 2026: he has already played 60% of the season's matches, so he is already renewed. The problem is that, when presenting this new renewal, Javier Tebas has stopped it with reasons that are quite striking: the Basque will not renew this season. Barça admits that Íñigo Martínez was supposed to sign his new contract and take the traditional official photo this week, but it won't be possible because of Javier Tebas.

| Europa Press

Despite this situation, which is related to Barça's economic and fair play situation, the culer club remains convinced of Íñigo Martínez's renewal. Meanwhile, the Basque defender wants to continue playing for Barça: he feels very comfortable and important with Hansi Flick and the fans value him as such. Barça admits Martínez's renewal, but also acknowledges that not everything is going as planned, something that, of course, has to do with Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga.

Cold Shower for Íñigo Martínez, Javier Tebas Changes Everything: 'To the Stands...'

Íñigo Martínez was supposed to sign his contract extension with Barça during this last week of February, but Javier Tebas has blocked and changed everything completely, once again. Íñigo Martínez's contract was ending this June 2025, but if he played 60% of the matches, the Basque defender would be automatically renewed until June 2026. Íñigo Martínez has already played that percentage of matches, but Javier Tebas's LaLiga has blocked the renewal because they consider it a new contract between the parties.

With all this, Barça doesn't currently haveenough salary margin to register that new professional contract for Íñigo Martínez, so the renewal must wait. According to sources from FC Barcelona, Javier Tebas "has explained to them that during the transfer market it will be possible", something that LaLiga EA Sports sources also confirm.

Íñigo Martínez's future at Barça is not in danger at all, but it is evident that the renewal of the important Basque defender will have to wait because of Javier Tebas. Barça argues that Íñigo Martínez's contract extension should indeed be accepted, as it included a clause contemplating this possibility. LaLiga, meanwhile, doesn't see it that way for a clear reason: the Basque defender was not registered until 2026, unlike cases like that of forward Robert Lewandowski.