Gonzalo Miró Doesn't Hold Back After the Atleti-Barça: 'What Finishes Me Off Is That...'

Last night, the Metropolitano hosted the Atlético-FC Barcelona match, in which the Catalans secured a spot in the Copa del Rey final. The duel began with a dominant Barça, and it was Ferran Torres who tipped the balance in the first half, scoring a beautiful goal that proved to be decisive. Although Atleti showed much more grit in the second half, the Colchoneros failed to capitalize on any of their chances and bid farewell to the tournament.

Barça's victory not only gives them a place in the final but also keeps them alive in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Atleti is experiencing a very different reality. Simeone's team, which seemed solid at the start of the season, has sunk in the last month, causing great frustration among the Colchonero fans.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The fans are not happy with what they are seeing, and one of the most forceful comments has come from Gonzalo Miró, an authoritative voice of Atlético de Madrid. Miró, who is known for his closeness to the club and his honesty in analyzing matches, did not hesitate to give his opinion on what happened at the Metropolitano. For him, Simeone's plan was wrong from the start, and he did not hesitate to criticize the team's lack of tactical clarity.

Gonzalo Miró Makes It Very Clear

Gonzalo Miró did not hold back and expressed his discontent with the Argentine coach's approach. "It's clear that Simeone's plan was wrong when he changed the disposition four times in the first half. They didn't play with the home advantage, they wasted that card," he began saying.

But Gonzalo Miró didn't stop there and went further in his speech. "Neither the players nor the coach understood anything. What really gets me is that Simeone lacks the capacity for self-criticism when I hear him," he concluded.

The commentator did not hide his frustration at seeing how Atleti did not take advantage of their home condition in such a crucial match. The lack of tactical coherence and the changes in approach during the first half were points of criticism for Miró. He believes that the team did not know how to seize their moment to face a Barça that, despite the adversities, managed to take the victory.

Gonzalo Miró's statements not only reflect the widespread discontent among the fans but also the uncertainty surrounding Simeone's figure. The lack of self-criticism from the coach and the lack of clear direction in the matches are leading Atleti into a period of doubt. Changes could occur this summer.