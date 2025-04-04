Hansi Flick Likes Him, but He Has Many 'Suitors': Barça Competes with 4 Top Teams

Hansi Flick has been a breath of fresh air at Barça after a few somewhat complicated years. Those from the City of Barcelona are in a great moment, and the game they are developing is the best on the continent. In large part, this is thanks to the coach, who was a gamble by the board and has turned out really well.

In fact, Barça needed someone like Hansi Flick to bring discipline and new ideas. The German has perfectly adapted to the club's play style and the project, which was halfway done. Now, his favorite signing is in high demand, and the Catalans will have to do something big to convince him.

Hansi Flick and His Squad

Hansi Flick has managed to get each and every one of his footballers to show their best soccer to the world. Two days ago, Barça defeated Atlético de Madrid and will play against Real Madrid to win their second title of the Flick era. This level of competition and hunger to win were unthinkable two years ago, but now we see a different team.

Hansi Flick is an experienced coach who knows exactly what to do at all times, and he has proven it since he arrived at Barça. The board is very happy with his results, and the fans acclaim him at every match; he has won their affection. Moreover, he usually doesn't have much consideration for players who drop in level and is already looking for a forward.

Although Robert Lewandowski has very good numbers, age doesn't forgive, and he is already facing the end of his career. After the failed signing of Roque, Hansi Flick has a star in mind for the next season. Signing the German's favorite won't be easy, as he has offers from 4 very good teams.

Robert Lewandowski's Replacement

Robert Lewandowski's replacement, according to Hansi Flick, has to be Viktor Gyökeres, the star of Sporting de Portugal. The striker has unbelievable numbers: he has 42 goals and 11 assists in 42 matches. These unbelievable records have placed him in the orbit of PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Of these teams, Arsenal and Barça are the most interested and are closest to securing his services. The English have more purchasing power, so Hansi Flick will have to convince him with sporting merits.