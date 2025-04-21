Golden Partner for Pau Cubarsí for €50 Million: Barça and Bayern Fight for His Signing

Pau Cubarsí has been one of Barça's great revelations in the 2024-25 season. At just 18 years old, he has established himself as an undisputed starter in the heart of the defense under Hansi Flick's direction. His maturity, composure, and ability to play the ball out have made him a defensive pillar of the team.

Although Lamine Yamal grabs the spotlight for his offensive talent, Pau Cubarsí's solidity in defense is equally remarkable. His performance has been key for Barça to keep an unbeaten streak of 24 matches and be in the fight for the treble this 24/25 season.

| Pau Cubarsí, Instagram

The Need for a New Partner in Defense

Currently, Iñigo Martínez, 33 years old, has been the usual partner of Pau Cubarsí in the center of the defense. However, his age and doubts about his long-term continuity have led the club to seek alternatives. Ronald Araújo and Eric García have had opportunities, but neither has managed to establish himself as a starter.

In this scenario, the Barça board considers it a priority to strengthen the defense with a young and quality center-back who can accompany Pau Cubarsí in the coming years.​

| E-Noticies

Dean Huijsen: The Center-Back Who Has Captivated Europe

The name that resonates most in Camp Nou offices is Dean Huijsen, a 20-year-old center-back who plays for Bournemouth. His profile fits perfectly with Barça's play style: powerful, ambidextrous, and with excellent ball distribution.

Dean Huijsen has been one of the revelations of the Premier League and has attracted the interest of several major European clubs, including Bayern Munich. The German club has already started moves to raise the necessary funds for his signing, valued at 50 million euros.

Deco, sporting director of Barça, sees Huijsen as the ideal partner for Cubarsí in the center of the defense. Both have already shared the backline in the Spanish U-21 team, showing great chemistry and defensive solidity. However, the operation is conditioned on the departure of Ronald Araújo, as the club can't afford a 50 million investment without a significant sale.