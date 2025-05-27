Talent exodus at La Masia! The new Sergio Busquets is leaving for Qatar, deal finalized.

La Masia remains an inexhaustible source of talent for FC Barcelona. The youth categories of the Catalan club provide top-level players every season and in different positions. This season, Lamine Yamal and Cubarsí have stood out as the best examples of the work done in the academy.

Currently, Barça's locker room can boast of being made up of many footballers raised in La Masia. Gavi, Fermín, Balde, Iñaki Peña, or Dani Olmo are clear examples of the success of Barça's youth soccer. However, not everyone finds a place in the first team: the competition is enormous and only the best can reach the highest levels.

the void left by Sergio Busquets can't be filled even by La Masia

Sergio Busquets, Barça's legendary "5", left a gap that's difficult to fill after his move to MLS a couple of seasons ago. The club was looking for a replacement who would keep his legacy in the midfield. After trying Pjanic, Oriol Romeu, or Arthur Melo, the solution seems to have always been in La Masia.

Pau Prim, one of the brightest prospects from La Masia, was pointed out as his natural successor. The young midfielder, raised in Barça's academy since childhood, has all the necessary characteristics to succeed at Barça. He stands out for his positioning, but also for his good ball control and defensive ability.

pau prim won't be the new Sergio Busquets

However, the lack of opportunities has stalled his development. The young midfielder hasn't managed to get opportunities in the first team and has made an important decision. Pau Prim, whom many consider Sergio Busquets's natural replacement, has signed with Al-Sadd in Qatar, saying goodbye to La Masia.

Pau Prim's departure represents a talent drain for Barça. The midfielder leaves La Masia and goes for free after not renewing his contract with the Catalan club. In Qatar, Pau will have the chance to be an undisputed starter and develop his full potential.

Al-Sadd, a historic team in the Qatari league, is betting on young international talents. For Pau Prim, this signing represents a leap toward a growing soccer scene. The experience in a different league could be key for his professional development.

la Masia is untouchable

Pau Prim's departure opens a debate about talent management at Barça. Is the club wasting its young prospects? La Masia has always been the soul of Barça's project, but times change and decisions are difficult. The competition makes it very hard for everyone to get opportunities.

Sergio Busquets marked an era in Barça's midfield. His successor should have a clear path and real opportunities. Pau Prim's departure is a warning for the club to reflect on how to care for and promote its emerging talents.