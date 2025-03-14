Gavi Says What Many Think About Pedri After the Latest News: 'Nobody...'

Pedri is having a brilliant season. The Spanish midfielder has proven to be a key piece in FC Barcelona, with five goals and six assists so far this year. Additionally, he has been chosen MVP twice in a row, first in the first leg and then in the second leg against Benfica in the Champions League round of 16.

This consistency and quality in his performance have boosted his confidence, and his presence on the field is increasingly crucial for Barça. Throughout the season, Pedri has managed to find the physical consistency he so needed after having suffered several injuries in the past. This has allowed him to be more consistent and a reference in the blaugrana midfield, standing out for his vision of the game and ability to connect with the forwards.

Gavi and His Internal Competition

Meanwhile, Gavi hasn't had the same ease in maintaining game consistency. The internal competition at Barça is fierce, and players like Dani Olmo are shining in his position.

Despite this, Gavi hasn't given up and continues to fight for his place on the team. He recently renewed his contract until 2030, which demonstrates his commitment and desire to succeed at the club.

Despite the obstacles, Gavi knows that his dream remains to become an essential piece in FC Barcelona. At 20 years old, he has a bright future ahead, and his relationship with Pedri remains very close.

Pedri Shines and Gavi Reacts

After the victory against Benfica, in which Barça achieved an excellent result, all the spotlight was on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who were decisive in the tie.

However, not everyone noticed Pedri's great match, which was key in both the first and second legs. Although he wasn't the media protagonist of the tie, his work in the midfield was essential for the control and pace of the game. Gavi wanted to acknowledge it publicly.

Gavi's Words About Pedri and the Ballon d'Or

With Ballon d'Or rumors swirling, Gavi didn't hesitate to express his admiration for Pedri. "No one deserves it more than Pedri," said Barça's '6', making clear his respect and appreciation for his teammate.

Gavi acknowledged Pedri's importance in the team and highlighted that the Canary Islander has the ability to be one of the best in the world. These words demonstrate the great relationship that exists between both players, who are the future of Barça.

This way, the good course of Barça seems to be assured with Pedri as an essential pillar of the team. Additionally, the mutual respect they have only increases the expectations for the future of the blaugrana fans and the management.