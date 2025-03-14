Florentino's Betrayal Announced: He Has Already Met with Carlo Ancelotti's Successor

The situation of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid is one of the most talked-about topics this season. Regardless of what he has achieved, the lack of consistency at certain moments and the pressure to obtain results have caused doubts about his near future. This turning point has led many to think that perhaps the time has come for Ancelotti to step aside and make room for a new project.

However, Carlo Ancelotti, always sincere and direct, has stated on several occasions that he will not leave the club of his own accord. He knows there is no club in the world like Real Madrid, so it must be Florentino Pérez who puts an end to his time at Bernabéu.

| Europa Press

Carlo Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to win important titles, but the lack of balance has shown ups and downs that could lead to considering other options for the future. In fact, it seems Florentino Pérez has already had an initial contact with who could be his successor.

Florentino Pérez's Meeting Confirms the Rumors

Amid these speculations, Ramón Álvarez de Mon has revealed an important piece of news. According to the journalist, Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso have already had a conversation about his future at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso, current coach of Bayer Leverkusen, has been one of the most mentioned figures as a possible successor to Carlo Ancelotti. The meeting between Florentino Pérez and the legendary midfielder reportedly took place in the hours leading up to the classic, which has caused even more uncertainty about Ancelotti's situation.

🚨CONTACTO RECIENTE ENTRE XABI ALONSO Y FLORENTINO. LOS PLANES DEL REAL MADRID

The Possible Arrival of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso, who was a key piece at Real Madrid during his time as a player, has demonstrated his ability as a coach in Germany. With Bayer Leverkusen, he has achieved great results and has received praise for his play style and management skills.

The meeting with Florentino Pérez seems to indicate that Real Madrid is seriously evaluating the option of bringing him back, this time as a coach. Xabi Alonso has the trust of many club supporters and is seen as a young coach with a great future. His experience as a player and his ability to lead from the bench place him as the favorite to take the reins of Real Madrid.

Is Carlo Ancelotti's Future in the Air?

With the rumors about Carlo Ancelotti's future, everything seems to indicate that the club is ready to make important decisions in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti remains focused on the day-to-day and immediate goals. However, the possibility of a change on the bench at Real Madrid seems increasingly close. The coming weeks will be key to determining the future of the club and its coach.