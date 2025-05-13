Gavi regrets what happened to his friend, goodbye Barça: Arsenal, Bayern, and Juve bid for his signing.

It's not being an easy season for Gavi, who knows that the team's midfield holds a lot of talent and competitiveness. The Andalusian returned from his serious knee injury suffered last season and is not having the regularity he desired. After debuting at just 17 years old in the elite and managing to settle in the starting eleven, this year he is not getting the desired minutes.

The great competition in the midfield makes Flick trust footballers like Pedri and De Jong blindly, as well as Olmo in the attacking midfield. Other players like Fermín López or Marc Casadó, before getting injured, also have a prominent role in the German coach's scheme. Gavi patiently waits for his opportunity, and he has stated repeatedly that Barça is the only team where he wants to succeed.

Gavi shows it every time he steps onto the field, giving it his all through effort, commitment, and dedication. However, despite the young Andalusian's intentions, soccer takes many turns and nothing is written, nothing is certain. The perfect example is Leo Messi: no one imagined seeing him in another jersey and now he plays in the United States.

The uncertainty of his future

Although Gavi renewed last January and his intentions are to succeed at Barça, there are factors that could make him change his mind. The '6' is a very beloved player in the locker room and has a great relationship with Lewandowski, Pedri, and Fermín. However, his biggest support in the locker room, Ronald Araújo, is more out than in.

The Uruguayan center-back is not clear about his continuity at Barça despite his recent renewal until 2031. Ronald Araújo has left more shadows than lights in his latest performances and is clearly pointed out: Barça doesn't rule out his departure. His clause is set at 65 million, and Bayern, Arsenal, and Juve are monitoring the movements of Gavi's great friend.

Ronald Araújo's worst moment at Barça

Ronald Araújo has been the target of all the criticism in the semifinals against Inter Milan and is suffering the consequences. Many Barça fans blame the Uruguayan center-back for Barça's elimination in the semifinals. Both in the third and fourth goals, Araújo is pointed out in both.

The level of concentration and intensity, Ronald Araújo did not seem to be at the same level as the rest of his teammates on the field. For months, Barça has been preparing for the new season and it seems there will be changes in defense. Ronald's departure could affect a player like Gavi with whom he has maintained a close friendship for years.