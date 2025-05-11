Fabrizio Romano takes advantage of El Clásico to confirm the news to Laporta and Florentino.

El Clásico will decide how the season ends for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, and therefore it will directly affect the decisions of both teams during the next transfer market. Fabrizio Romano, a journalist expert in soccer transfers, knows this, and he has taken the opportunity to talk about the future of a "9" that Joan Laporta and Florentino like.

The eyes of half the world are looking this afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico de Montjuïc, the venue hosting a new Clásico between Barça and Madrid. With LaLiga at stake, Flick and Ancelotti have presented their best line-ups, and the first half has been truly thrilling. Chances, intensity, commitment, energy, and sacrifice have been the tone during the first 45 minutes.

However, beyond what happened on the field of the culé stronghold, Fabrizio Romano's publication stands out on his social media a few minutes before the initial whistle. The Italian, who almost always gets his predictions right, has privileged information on the main movements of the transfer market. Today he has shared last-minute information about one of Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez's targets for next summer.

Fabrizio Romano warns: "Napoli has made a proposal to..."

It is clear that one of the positions to strengthen for Barça and Madrid is the forward position. In the Catalan team, Lewandowski is the only pure "9" that Flick has. Meanwhile, on the side of the whites, Ancelotti can only turn to Endrick if he is looking for a pure striker.

In this regard, Viktor Gyökeres has been strongly linked to landing in LaLiga. However, neither Florentino nor Joan Laporta intend to spend that much money, as the Swede will not leave Sporting for less than 70 million. A situation that gives more importance to the warning made by Fabrizio Romano before the Clásico.

Specifically, Fabrizio has confirmed that "Napoli has made a proposal to Jonathan David and there are advanced talks for his signing at zero cost. An important contract proposal has been sent to the forward, who will leave Lille at the end of the season."

Jonathan David is liked by Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez

Jonathan David, the Canadian forward from Lille, has been on the agenda of Barça and Real Madrid for several months.

His numbers are spectacular, and the fact that his contract ends in just a month has sparked greater interest in acquiring his services. However, as Fabrizio Romano published a few minutes before four in the afternoon in Spain, Napoli is negotiating to secure his signing.

For now, despite Fabrizio Romano's warning, nothing is closed yet. Jonathan David could still land at FC Barcelona or Real Madrid. We will see if Florentino and Joan Laporta decide to enter the bidding with Napoli to try to sign him, but it is undoubtedly a very interesting option.