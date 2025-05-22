Deco gives the order, historic theft from Real Madrid: TOP signing, he's better than Marc Casadó

Marc Casadó has been one of Barça's great surprises this season. Hansi Flick trusted the youth player from the very beginning, and the young pivot replied with memorable performances. His performance in the first leg of the Clásico at Bernabéu still resonates strongly among the culé fans.

However, luck hasn't been on Marc Casadó's side in recent months: an untimely injury has kept him off the field in the final stretch. This situation, combined with Frenkie de Jong's recovery and Bernal's presence, means that Deco has to evaluate his future. The sporting director needs to force certain departures to make new signings, and Casadó could be the one sacrificed.

| E-Noticies

Deco revolutionizes the midfield with a surprise signing

While Marc Casadó fights against adversity, Deco is preparing a move that could mark a turning point. He has set his sights on a profile very similar to Casadó's, but with greater projection and performance: Adam Wharton. Barça is already considering his signing.

Wharton is a young midfielder from Crystal Palace who is on the radar of the two giants of Spanish soccer, Real Madrid and Barça. Additionally, teams like Liverpool are also closely following his development. Deco intends for Barça to get ahead in this tight race and achieve a signing that would be a direct blow to their eternal rival, Real Madrid.

Adam Wharton's signing for FC Barcelona would be a hard blow for Real Madrid. The whites are also interested in the English player, who stands out for his vision of the game, physical ability, and talent for recovery. His profile fits the philosophy of both clubs, but Deco's influence at Barça could be decisive.

What does this signing mean for Marc Casadó and Barça's future?

If Deco manages to convince Wharton to sign for Barça, the impact will be not only sporting but also strategic. Real Madrid would lose a valuable option to strengthen their midfield, just as the competition in that area intensifies. Meanwhile, the Catalan club should make a decision regarding Marc Casadó.

Adam Wharton's arrival at Barça could further complicate his situation. Right now, Marc Casadó is behind Frenkie de Jong in Flick's rotation. Additionally, Bernal's presence next year must also be considered.