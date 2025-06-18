The big day has arrived: Frenkie de Jong has already confirmed his next team, Laporta wins

The future of Frenkie de Jong has been causing a lot of nervousness in the culé environment for some time, since his contract with FC Barcelona ends in 2026 and he still hasn't renewed. Since his arrival in 2019 as one of the great promises of European soccer, De Jong has shown more shadows than lights. His ideal position on the field has never been clear and his recurring physical problems have prevented him from keeping the necessary consistency.

The Dutch international has also been prone to receiving many and varied criticisms for his lack of commitment and his attitude in some matches. In fact, Barça has considered his departure on several occasions for this reason, but with Hansi Flick on the bench everything has changed. The German coach has been the lifeline that Frenkie de Jong needed to find himself.

Now, number "21" has found his ideal position as a pivot, showing himself much more aggressive and involved in the matches. Under Flick, he has become a key piece in the workings of the culé scheme. However, despite the good level reached, Frenkie de Jong's continuity at FC Barcelona will depend on his renewal, which as of today still hasn't happened.

Frenkie de Jong makes Laporta nervous

Barça's midfielder's contract ends in 2026, and if he doesn't renew before the end of June, he will have to leave. Joan Laporta has always been very clear in stating that he doesn't want players to start the season with only one year left on their contract. Frenkie de Jong's contract ends next year and Laporta doesn't want to take risks: he wants him to stay, buthe's willing to force his departure so he doesn't leave for free.

However, Frenkie de Jong, who has been delaying his decision for more than two seasons, seems to have finally made up his mind. He knows Laporta won't give in and that he only has 12 days to sign his renewal. That's what he'll do.

Frenkie de Jong's drastic decision unlocks his renewal

The matter has dragged on longer than expected, but the reality is that nobody at Barça doubts his continuity. Frenkie de Jong will accept the new conditions Laporta has offered him and will renew in the coming days. He wants to stay.

However, to achieve this, Frenkie de Jong has had to break ties with his agent, Ali Dursun. Apparently, the Dutch midfielder's agent was holding up his renewal and, with the deadline imposed by Laporta approaching, Frenkie has fired him. A clear and evident gesture that proves number "21"'s desire is to stay at Barça.