Flick Repeats His Invention With Inter Milan, Tells Ronald Araújo: 'You're Going To...'

Tonight, the desired match between Barça and Inter Milan will be played, corresponding to the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. FC Barcelona arrives with high morale after winning the Copa del Rey title in extra time against their eternal rival, Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Inter Milan is experiencing a downturn, stringing together several defeats, with injuries and a lot of physical wear.

It will be a thrilling duel in which Flick's team will want to take one more step toward the treble and will seek as wide a result as possible. Inter Milan will be a tough nut to crack, but the neroazzurri come to the match with more doubts than certainties. Inzaghi's team has had a dark week, and the coach of FC Barcelona has a plan to take advantage of the first round.

Roma has also defeated them in the league and can greatly complicate their Italian Scudetto. Their sports crisis is also due to the physical problems of some of their footballers. Specifically, Thuram and Pavard, key pieces in Inter's scheme, will most likely be absent in the match against Barça.

Flick's Lineup Against Inter Milan

The match is set to be incredibly exciting, considering that both Barça and Inter are two of the best teams in the competition. Flick doesn't want surprises and will go all out although he will have to make certain changes due to injury. Ferran Torres will continue playing as '9' due to the injury of the Polish scorer Robert Lewandowski.

It is also very likely that the German coach will make a move in the defensive line: Balde is still not ready to play. His position will most likely be filled by Ronald Araújo, who already played the final minutes of the Copa final displacing Iñigo Martínez to the side. Flick has decided to repeat the experiment and has communicated this to the Uruguayan center-back.

Ronald Araújo Displaces Iñigo Martínez

The idea of Flick is for the Uruguayan center-back to move to the central axis of the defense, pairing with Pau Cubarsí. This way, the Uruguayan will displace Iñigo Martínez to the wing: a risky decision, but one that could pay off. Ronald Araújo could become a key piece in the match against the Italians due to his physical prowess and correction ability.

Flick especially values his experience and speed in such a decisive match. Without a doubt, a unique opportunity presented to Ronald Araújo, who could regain his starting position depending on his performance against Inter Milan. Hansi Flick bets on experience, he doesn't want surprises in such a decisive match that could begin to set the pace for the grand final.