First Confirmed Sale at Barça: Pedri Says Goodbye, 30 Million and Farewell

After overcoming a period marked by injuries, Pedri has established himself as a key player for FC Barcelona. With Hansi Flick on the bench, the '8' has proven to be an indispensable piece, excelling both in attack and defense. His ability to adapt to different positions on the field has made him an emblem of the club.

However, Pedri's situation has recently changed. Although the Canary Islander is happy at Barça, his happiness is directly influenced by the teammates surrounding him. In this regard, the latest news has caused concern in his circle, as his best friend, Ferran Torres, is increasingly more out than in at the Catalan club.

| @ferrantorres

Pedri and His Relationship with Ferran Torres

Pedri and Ferran Torres maintain a very close friendship, something both have highlighted on several occasions. They have always shown themselves to be very united, showing their connection both on and off the field. However, Ferran's future at FC Barcelona is in question, not because of his performance, but because of the offers Deco might receive.

Ferran Torres has been the only substitute Flick regularly counts on. Despite his importance in the rotation, his departure from Barça seems inevitable and already has a price. The Barça board is in a complicated situation and needs money to address the club's financial planning.

Ferran Torres Has Received Several Offers to Leave Pedri Alone

In January, Deco and Laporta received up to four offers for Ferran Torres. The interested clubs have offered a maximum of 20 million euros, a figure lower than what Barça expected. In this scenario, the Barça board has replied to the widespread interest by setting Ferran's exit price at 30 million.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona, Europa Press

Barça is not willing to accept less than that amount, as they consider Ferran Torres to have significant value for the club. If this course continues, it is likely that Ferran's sale will be finalized next summer market. A decision that could have consequences on Pedri's performance, his great friend.

If negotiations continue as they have, Ferran Torres's sale could be the first of several at Barça. The need to balance the books and make new investments has put the permanence of several key figures in doubt. Pedri, meanwhile, hopes that no one offers the 30 million the club is asking for so that his friend can stay by his side.