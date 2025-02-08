From PSG to Barça for 40 Million, Luis Enrique Doesn't Want Him and Deco Responds: 'For...'

Luis Enrique has taken the leadership of PSG with the intention of building a competitive team after Mbappé's departure. The Asturian has made key decisions, seeking to improve the team's solidity and balance. Throughout this season he has integrated new signings and given more prominence to players like Ousmane Dembélé, consolidating his influence in the club's management.

Luis Enrique cleans up at PSG and Deco shows interest

However, Luis Enrique also has to make difficult decisions, and one of them could be the departure of Lucas Hernández. The French full-back has seen his playing time reduced and doesn't rule out leaving. Additionally, according to various sources, PSG would be willing to sell him for a price of 40 million, a figure that hasn't gone unnoticed by Deco or Barça.

| Europa Press

Barça, always alert to market opportunities, has set its sights on Lucas Hernández, considering his signing as an option to strengthen their left-back position. However, the reply from Deco, the club's director of football, has been clear and direct. Despite acknowledging the player's talent, Deco has ruled out his signing for a significant reason.

Deco responds to the potential signing of Lucas Hernández

Apparently, Deco has replied that paying 40 million for Lucas Hernández to be Alejandro Balde's backup is too expensive.Deco isn't willing to make such a high investment for a player who, for now, wouldn't be an undisputed starter. Although Lucas Hernández has qualities that could benefit Barça, the club believes it wouldn't justify the financial outlay demanded by PSG.

Therefore, Lucas Hernández's future remains uncertain. Although Luis Enrique is willing to sell him, PSG doesn't seem willing to lower the price of 40 million, which could deter interest from other clubs. Meanwhile, Barça, despite being interested in his services, doesn't want to pay that much, so Deco is already considering other alternatives.

Faced with the difficult situation with Lucas Hernández, Deco continues to explore new options before the transfer market reopens. The management is clear that the priority is to find a left-back who is competitive but also fits the economic needs. After Gerard Martín's renewal, the urgency isn't as great, but the club can't relax, as we saw what happened last year when Alejandro Balde got injured.