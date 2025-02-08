Neither in the Cup, nor in the League, nor in the Champions: Hansi Flick Makes It Clear, He Won't Play Anymore

Since his arrival at Barça, Hansi Flick has been the architect of a profound change in the playing style, mentality, and results of the Catalan club. He hasn't hesitated at any moment when making decisions that have affected the members of the first team.

One of his first contributions took place as soon as he arrived, when, against all odds, he let Gündogan leave at no cost. Hansi Flick was clear from the beginning: he didn't see the German pivot as a starter, he didn't fit into the idea of his new Barça, so he decided to let him go for free. However, this hasn't been the only measure Flick has taken since his arrival at FC Barcelona.

Hansi Flick, iron fist

Another important decision by the German was to bet on Dani Olmo over Nico Williams or another winger. While it's true that Barça had prioritized signing Nico, Hansi Flick believed Olmo could offer a more complete profile. Thus, after several meetings, he managed to convince Deco, who executed the signing of the Spanish attacking midfielder for 60 million.

Meanwhile, one of the latest and most controversial decisions by the German coach focuses on the goalkeeping position. Iñaki Peña, who had been the undisputed starter after Ter Stegen's injury, has seen himself replaced as the starter. Hansi Flick has stated that he counts on Szczęsny in all competitions and bases his choice on the Polish player's experience and leadership.

However, despite everything mentioned, the most notable aspect of Hansi Flick since his arrival at Barça has to do with Ansu Fati. The '10', who had to go on loan to the Premier League last season, returned with the hope of earning Flick's trust. However, the reality is quite different.

Hansi Flick sentences Ansu Fati: he won't play anymore

Ansu Fati isn't in Hansi Flick's plans: the '10's ordeal at the start of the current year is set to extend until the end of the season. Flick once again left Ansu out for the Copa del Rey quarter-final match against Valencia at Mestalla. This situation isn't new, as it's the fifth time in 2025 that he's been left out of the squad.

Out of respect for the youth player, Hansi Flick left the decision to Ansu Fati whether to leave in the winter or stay to fight for a spot. But the reality is that he doesn't count on his services in the short term. Flick believes that Ansu hasn't performed at 100% after recovering from his last injury.