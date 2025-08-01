Fermín López makes it very clear to Dani Olmo: 'I'm going to...'

After the performance delivered last season, Fermín López and Dani Olmo want to take a step forward. The Andalusian footballer started the previous campaign extremely tired after competing in the Paris Olympic Games (Juegos Olímpicos de París). Meanwhile, the attacking midfielder from Terrassa returned to Camp Nou to earn a place in the team of his life.

Both Fermín López and Dani Olmo have only one goal in mind: to prepare thoroughly to earn Hansi Flick's complete trust. They will both compete for a spot in the starting eleven in the same position, as the team's attacking midfielder. A privileged spot that only one of them can occupy, at least from the start.

Dani Olmo returned to Barça by scoring several goals in the first matches of the competition. It seemed like he had always played for the team: his chemistry with the rest of his teammates was total. However, as the season progressed, he suffered several setbacks in the form of injuries that slowed his progress.

Meanwhile, Fermín López has attracted the interest of major Premier League clubs and Barça is willing to listen to offers. However, Fermín has no intention of leaving and has made this clear to his teammate Dani Olmo. Specifically, Barça's "16" has privately stated that "I'm going to give everything I've got to be a starter."

Hansi Flick will have a hard time deciding who will start matches in the starting eleven, and to a large extent, it will depend on the performance shown in preseason. Although Fermín López's goal is to succeed at Camp Nou, it should not be forgotten that Barça is required to make a major sale to balance their wage bill. This will also be vital in order to register new signings and to complete the pending contract renewals of Koundé and De Jong.

On a sporting level, Fermín López has shown both with Xavi and Flick that he is ready for great challenges. His play offers very interesting options for any of the major European leagues. Great vision, highly competitive, with excellent late runs into the box and scoring ability.

But he will have to compete with Dani Olmo. The "20" has shown that he has exquisite technical quality that allows him to display all his talent as an attacking midfielder. If injuries don't get in the way, he will likely move ahead of Fermín in Flick's rotation; what is clear is that both will remain at Barça next year.