Fermín López and Pablo Torre Demand the Signing of Their New Friend: Deco Gets to Work

Barça's Sports Planning for the Next Season Is Underway. Deco, the club's sporting director, has focused on strengthening the offensive area. His goal is to find a left winger who will accept a substitute role, given that Raphinha is untouchable in that position.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona

Initially, Deco had Nico Williams and Rafael Leao on his radar. However, both players seek leading roles and are not willing to settle for being substitutes. This situation has led Deco to adjust his strategy and look for a younger winger, with potential and willing to accept a secondary role.​

Fermín López and Pablo Torre: Allies in the Search

In this context, Fermín López and Pablo Torre have become key allies for Deco. Both players, concentrated with the Spanish Under-21 National Team, have recommended Jesús Rodríguez, a winger from Betis, as the ideal profile that Barça is looking for.​

At 19 years old, Jesús Rodríguez Caraballo has stood out at Betis, accumulating 12 starts in the current season. His performance has earned him a draft to the Spanish Under-21 National Team for the friendlies against the Czech Republic and Germany. Not only that, but it seems that Jesús Rodríguez has also caught the interest of FC Barcelona.

Jesús Rodríguez, the Betis Gem That Appeals to Barça

Jesús Rodríguez is characterized by his speed, dribbling, and ability to break through on the left wing. His stature also allows him to be a threat in aerial plays. Despite his young age, he shows maturity in his game and a humble attitude, acknowledging that he has not yet reached his full potential.

Barça has been closely following Jesús Rodríguez's development. The recommendation from Fermín López and Pablo Torre reinforces the club's interest in the young winger. Although it is premature to confirm a signing, the relationship between Barça players and Jesús could facilitate negotiations in the future.​

The connection between Fermín López, Pablo Torre, and Jesús Rodríguez in the Spanish Under-21 National Team could be decisive in Barça's decision. The chemistry and understanding between them in the national team can be transferred to the club, creating a favorable environment for Jesús's adaptation. Additionally, his presence in the locker room would facilitate his integration and acceptance of the role Flick proposes to him.