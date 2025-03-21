Confirmed, Hansi Flick Stands Firm and Says No to One of His Captains: 'It's Crazy'

Hansi Flick's Signing by Barça in Summer Marked the Beginning of a New Era at the Club. After Xavi Hernández's complicated period, Flick arrived in the Catalan City with very clear ideas about what he wanted to implement. His first step was to carry out a deep renovation of the locker room, with radical decisions that surprised both insiders and outsiders.

The Arrival of Hansi Flick: Changes in the Locker Room and New Rules

Since his arrival, Hansi Flick hasn't hesitated to make difficult decisions. He opted to let go of key players like Sergi Roberto and Ilkay Gündogan, two crucial figures at Barça during the Xavi era. In their place, the coach has enhanced the presence of young talents from La Masia, highlighting Marc Casadó, Cubarsí, and Lamine Yamal, who have gained prominence in the first team.

In addition to changes in the squad, Hansi Flick has implemented a series of strict rules in the locker room. Punctuality and attire are now essential issues that all players must respect without exception. In fact, the internal discipline is so rigorous that Koundé suffered a benching for arriving late to a pre-match talk, proving that Flick hasn't come to make friends.

Hansi Flick Makes It Clear to Ter Stegen

Recently, Ter Stegen, Barça's captain, has expressed his desire to return earlier than expected. The German is in the recovery process and his goal is to return to participate as a starter in a possible Champions League final. According to the SPORT newspaper, Ter Stegen seeks to regain his starting position in the Barça goal and is willing to push his return.

However, Hansi Flick has no intention of changing his strategy in the goal. Despite Ter Stegen's request, the coach has made it clear that his bet remains on Wojciech Szczęsny, who has had an outstanding performance this season. Hansi Flick considers it would be irresponsible and unfair to sideline Szczęsny in favor of Ter Stegen, given that the Pole has been one of the most consistent players on the team.

Ter Stegen Will Have to Wait

Despite Ter Stegen's eagerness, the reality is that right now he is very far from being able to play in a hypothetical Champions League final. On one hand, he is still recovering from the injury he suffered months ago, and it remains to be seen what level he shows once he is ready to compete. But also, despite cases like Courtois's last season, Wojciech Szczęsny's level proves Hansi Flick right.

Everything indicates that it will be necessary to wait for the arrival of the new season to see Ter Stegen in the Barça goal. Hansi Flick doesn't want to take risks, especially not in a Champions League final. Barça's captain will have to wait his turn and regain the coach's trust once the current season ends.