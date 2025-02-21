Paco González, Surprised, Discovers What Referees Think of Madrid: 'more Sos...'

The refereeing controversy continues to dominate conversations in Spanish soccer, especially after the latest events that have shaken LaLiga. It all started with the letter sent by Real Madrid to the RFEF, in which they complained about Muñiz Ruíz's refereeing in the match against Espanyol in Cornellà. Since then, the pressure on referees has increased and the errors in Madrid's matches have further fueled this tension.

Refereeing Errors in Real Madrid's Recent Matches

In Real Madrid's recent matches, refereeing errors have been a topic of debate. In the match against Espanyol, the goal disallowed for Vinícius due to a push by Mbappé on Pol Lozano caused controversy. However, the action that made Real Madrid react was the decision not to sanction Romero with a red card for a strong tackle on Kylian Mbappé.

| Europa Press

These mistakes have fueled the frustration of the white team and their fans, who believe that referees are not being fair in key decisions. The letter sent by Real Madrid to the RFEF has been labeled by many as an attack on the impartiality of the referees. In it, they directly criticized Spanish refereeing and spoke of a "tainted" system.

Isaac Fouto and Paco González Analyze Real Madrid's Strategy

In the radio program 'El Partidazo de COPE' the controversy caused by Real Madrid's letter and its consequences was explored in depth. Isaac Fouto, one of the program's commentators, made clear what he thought about the strategy of sending that letter:

"I don't know who at Real Madrid thought it would be a good strategy to call corrupt the one who is going to judge you on the weekend". A statement that cast doubt on the effectiveness of this tactic employed by Real Madrid's Board of Directors.

It caused a quick response from Paco González, who intervened saying: "You've just cast more suspicion on the referee". Thus, the director of 'Tiempo de Juego' expressed that the unfortunate comment could be misinterpreted by thinking that one shouldn't criticize the referee so as not to be harmed.

The Impact of the Refereeing Controversy

The situation continues to escalate and divide opinions in the world of soccer. While some defend Real Madrid's complaints, others believe that directly attacking referees could further aggravate the relationship between clubs and the refereeing body.

In any case, the debate remains open and promises to continue being one of the most talked-about topics until the situation is solved. Real Madrid continues to fight for the lead, but refereeing decisions and external pressure have become the theme of the season. Thus, the refereeing issue seems to remain one of the major controversies of this season.