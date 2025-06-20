They announce the details of Nico Williams's contract with Barça: salary and conditions

The signing of Nico Williams by Barça seems to be a matter of time. After last summer's rejection, when he decided not to join the Catalan club, Deco and Laporta haven't given up. In recent weeks, both have renewed their efforts to try to get the winger to join Barça.

Since his initial rejection, talks between Nico Williams's agent, Félix Tainta, and Deco haven't stopped. This time, negotiations seem to have advanced considerably. A few days ago, Tainta met with Deco, and since then, rumors about the transfer have grown.

The signs that something important was happening didn't take long to appear. Lamine Yamal posted a photo on social media with Nico Williams, which fueled speculation. In addition, Alejandro Balde gave a "like" to a post announcing the winger's signing.

Price and conditions of Nico Williams's signing by Barça

In the last few hours, the situation has taken a decisive turn, as Deco met with Hansi Flick in Ibiza, where they discussed the progress in negotiations. It seems that everything is on track for Nico Williams to become a new Barça player. According to leaked details, the agreement is practically closed, and only the final procedures remain for the player to sign his contract.

In fact, as Fabrizio Romano has explained and we've been able to confirm, most of the conditions that will bring Nico Williams to Camp Nou are already known. To begin with, it's worth noting that the contract will be long-term, until 2031. This duration reflects Barça's trust in the player and the importance of his role in the club's future.

Next, it's also important to point out that, finally, the cost of his transfer will slightly exceed 60 million. This is because Nico Williams's release clause must be added to the increase in the CPI. However, without a doubt, the most notable detail will be the salary Nico will receive in the Catalan capital.

How much will Nico Williams earn at Barça?

Nico Williams's arrival at Barça represents a clear commitment to young talent and speed in attack. These are characteristics that come at a price in the transfer market. Thus, as Fabrizio Romano has reported, Nico's salary will be around 7/8 million net.

This signing is part of a series of strategic moves by Barça to renew their squad and strengthen competition in all positions. The negotiation with Nico Williams is just the beginning of a summer that promises more surprises in Barça's transfer market.