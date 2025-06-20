Alejandro Balde speaks out on social media: he confirms a top signing for Barça

The transfer market is taking center stage around Barça these days. After the official announcement of Joan García's arrival, the next goal for the Catalan club is to strengthen the attacking line. Despite the different options considered by Deco, such as Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, or Rashford, it has been Alejandro Balde who, indirectly, has confirmed the club's true intentions.

Alejandro Balde turns the tables

Alejandro Balde has had his best season as a professional under Hansi Flick's management. Although last season, with Xavi in charge, the left-back raised serious doubts, this season has been completely different. With Xavi, Balde ended up as a substitute, losing prominence to Joao Cancelo; with Flick, the "3" has shown his best version.

| Europa Press

Since the German coach took over the team, Alejandro Balde's situation has completely changed. The young full-back has established himself as an untouchable player and is now considered a very valuable asset for Barça. His impressive performance has made his market value soar to €60 million.

Alejandro Balde, much more than a full-back

Beyond his more than remarkable performance on the field, Alejandro Balde has also proven to be crucial for the good atmosphere in the locker rooms he has been in. He keeps a close relationship with teammates like Lamine Yamal, and, in turn, has forged a good friendship with Nico Williams, with whom he coincided in the Spanish National Team.

It's possible that this personal relationship with Nico Williams has influenced the publication of a significant gesture by Balde on social media. In a nod to the possibility of Nico joining Barça, Alejandro Balde has given a "like" to an Instagram post claiming that the signing was done. This gesture, although seemingly innocent, has sparked rumors among the culé community.

Alejandro Balde's reaction confirms the Nico Williams news

Although Barça hasn't confirmed it, Alejandro Balde's "like" seems to be a clear sign that negotiations with Nico Williams are very advanced. In the culé community, these kinds of gestures are usually interpreted as a way to show support or subtly confirm rumors.

It seems that it's only a matter of time before Nico Williams's signing becomes official. Alejandro Balde's gesture seems definitive. This only fuels speculation that Nico Williams will be Barça's next TOP signing.