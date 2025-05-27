Everyone is talking about Gavi's jab at Luis de la Fuente before being drafted: 'it's the...'

The big news in Luis de la Fuente's squad list for the final stage of the Nations League has been the presence of Gavi. Barça's "6", who had missed the last drafts for the Spanish national team, returns to the national squad to strengthen the midfield. This news has caused a great stir and joy within the Catalan club, as fans and teammates believe that Gavi deserves it.

It is quite clear that Gavi will not start as a regular in the Spanish national team, but he can play a prominent role in the group. His grit and energy can be key at specific moments, and Luis de la Fuente knows this perfectly well. However, minutes after the last league match held at San Mamés, Barça's "6" spoke about his possible return to the national squad in surprising terms.

| Europa Press

Gavi receives the best possible news

Gavi is back after spending almost a whole year sidelined. The serious injury he suffered with the Spanish national team at the end of 2023 halted his progress, but he is now fully recovered. Flick has gradually given him minutes, and the "6" has replied brilliantly, so much so that he has received the call from Luis de la Fuente.

However, before receiving the news of his draft, Gavi spoke out clearly about his possible return to the Spanish national team. He did so after the last league match at San Mamés, and his statements have not gone unnoticed. Surely Luis de la Fuente has taken good note of this.

Gavi's honesty could cost him

Before knowing that he was going to be drafted, Gavi did not show much excitement about his return to the Spanish national team. "If Luis de la Fuente calls me, then he calls me, and if not, then I'll rest and focus on the next season with Barça, which is the most important thing." These words have caused some astonishment and controversy among fans.

However, despite the indifference shown by Gavi, it is clear that the Andalusian celebrates his return to the Spanish national team. He is one of the most beloved footballers in La Roja's locker room. Now it only remains to know his role in the national squad.

Luis de la Fuente is preparing the final stage of the Nations League, a tournament that doesn't seem to obsess Gavi too much judging by his statements. More concerned about being a starter at Barça, the Andalusian ended up generating some controversy. However, the "6" is aware that thanks to De la Fuente he has the opportunity to recover his best form.