Eric García Talks with Flick About His Departure from Barça: 'I Have an Offer From...'

The magnificent season that Eric García starred in at Montilivi last year has allowed him to return to Barça and take a place in Flick's rotation. The Catalan center-back contributed decisively with his excellent performances to Girona's historic qualification. He became an undisputed regular for Míchel, and the team ended up qualifying for the Champions League.

Currently, back at Barça, the injuries of Araújo and De Jong at the beginning of the season allowed him to play quite regularly. Hansi Flick started using him, sometimes as a center-back and other times as a pivot in midfield. Eric García delivered good performances, earning the trust of the German coach.

| Europa Press

However, once the squad started recovering its injured players, Eric García began losing prominence. His situation became critical, and he was very close to leaving the club in the last winter transfer market. However, Hansi Flick changed his mind at the last minute, and his great performance at Benfica, including a goal, was enough to secure his continuity until the end of the season.

Eric García Could Leave Barça This Summer

Although the center-back from Martorell has played 32 matches this season, he only totals 1,391 minutes of effective playing time. Eric García has often come off the bench to play the final minutes. But Eric wants to play more regularly and is clear that it will be difficult to do so at Barça, where the competition is very high.

| Europa Press

In such a scenario, Eric García doesn't rule out leaving FC Barcelona in the summer. Returning to Girona is an option, but in recent hours another interested party has emerged: Real Sociedad. Imanol Alguacil's team is willing to pay between 10 and 20 million to finalize his transfer.

Real Sociedad Bets on Eric García

The 24-year-old center-back has a contract with Barça until June 2026, and Real Sociedad wants to take advantage. Eric García wants more prominence, and Hansi Flick knows he can't give it to him due to the high competition. That's why the offer from Imanol Alguacil's team is so tempting: there, he would be essential and undisputed.

| @FCBarcelona_es, E-Noticies

However, despite Real Sociedad's interest, Hansi Flick holds Eric García in high regard. The German has always valued his professionalism and versatility. Flick doesn't want to lose him and will have to see how he can entice the Martorell native to stay at Barça.

We'll see who wins out. On one hand, Eric García could accept the offer of between 10 and 20 million from Real Sociedad to play at Anoeta. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Barça may reject his transfer: everything depends on Flick's decision.