Lamine Yamal's Enigmatic Message Before Barça-Borussia Dortmund: 'What Is...?'

Lamine Yamal, forward for Barça and international with Spain, is already one of the great stars of world soccer and, when a big date approaches, the whole planet comes to a standstill. He is still 17 years old, but the truth is that Lamine Yamal already recognizes the magnitude of his figure, something that becomes clear every time a big soccer match arrives. This is precisely what happened this Monday, when only a few hours remain before the Barça-Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match.

Barça and Borussia Dortmund will face each other in the quarterfinals of Champions League and will seek to secure a spot in the semifinals. The first leg will be this Wednesday and, apparently, Lamine Yamal is already focused on this new mission, key for Barça to return to its best soccer version. The Barça team will face Borussia Dortmund after drawing (1-1) against Betis in La Liga, so Barça will seek to return to the path of victory.

| @lamineyamal, Instagram

For Barça to have a chance of beating the German team, it will be vital for Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old Spanish star, to experience another great magical night at Montjuïc. Lamine Yamal wasn't sharp against Betis in La Liga, but from his latest social media post, we can infer that he is ready to defeat Borussia Dortmund. Now then: what does Lamine Yamal's enigmatic message on social media mean? What does Barça think?

Lamine Yamal's Enigmatic Message Before the Barça-Borussia Dortmund: "What Is...?"

As is customary in the hours leading up to a big match, Lamine Yamal dons the hero's cape and prepares to lead Barça to victory. It hasn't only happened with Barça; in fact, the tradition began during last summer's Euro Cup, when Lamine Yamal used the hours before matches to send messages. Sometimes he motivated himself through criticism, and other times, he did so through motivational phrases, as has happened this time before the Barça-Borussia Dortmund.

"Off the radar. On a mission," Lamine Yamal posted on his official Instagram account, which has almost 28 million followers. What does it mean? Well, in this case, it refers to being 'off the radar', something linked to concentration and being focused on the important European match.

In addition to posting a carousel of photos on his Instagram profile, Lamine Yamal also updated his profile picture. In this space, you can see the same previously mentioned phrase, so the intention to remind of the message is more than clear on the part of the star Lamine Yamal. Barça has a mission and Lamine Yamal is ready for it: the quarterfinals are here, and this Wednesday there will be the first clash between Barça and Borussia in Barcelona.