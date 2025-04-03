Luis Enrique is showing his ability as a coach for PSG. This season, the Parisian team remains undefeated in the league, with 22 wins and 5 draws in 27 matches. This reflects their solidity and ability to maintain the level throughout the entire season.

Additionally, in the Champions League, PSG has left behind Liverpool, one of the big favorites, which underscores the excellent work of the Asturian.

Luis Enrique's influence is evident in every match. His play style, based on defensive solidity and ball control, has allowed PSG to be a very compact team.

PSG's management is very satisfied with his performance and, therefore, has decided to give him the keys to the club, allowing him to make the right decisions to continue strengthening the squad.

Luis Enrique's Desire: Strengthen the Left Back

Although PSG is showing a great level of play, Luis Enrique knows there is always room for improvement. In this regard, his main objective is to strengthen the left-back position, a spot he considers key for his team's balance.

To this end, he has set his sights on Alejandro Balde, one of the most promising young players from FC Barcelona, who has had an impressive season.

Balde has proven to be an essential piece in the blaugrana defense, with his speed, ability to break through, and defensive solidity. His performance this season has been outstanding, and Barça has trusted him as one of the pillars for the future.

Alejandro Balde's great campaign hasn't gone unnoticed, and Luis Enrique has identified him as the ideal reinforcement for PSG.

PSG's Interest and Barça's Response

PSG hasn't spared any effort to sign Alejandro Balde. According to "Carpetas blaugranas," the Parisian club is willing to offer 100M euros to FC Barcelona to secure his services.

This figure reflects the interest PSG has in Barça's left-back, as Luis Enrique sees him as the missing piece to complete his defense.

However, FC Barcelona has no intention of letting Alejandro Balde go. The blaugrana club has been clear in its stance: the left-back is not for sale.

Despite PSG's substantial offer, Barça's response is firm, as they consider Balde an essential piece for their long-term project.

Alejandro Balde's Situation and the Future at Barça

Alejandro Balde's future at Barça is secured, at least for now. The club has high expectations for him, and with his contract in force, they are not willing to let him leave, regardless of PSG's interest.

Thus, the left-back will continue to be one of the key pieces for FC Barcelona in the coming years.