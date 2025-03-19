Deco Takes Out the Calculator: 5 Discards in Exchange for a Single Signing, It's the Best

Deco has a major signing in mind for this summer and is willing to make sacrifices. Barça's sporting director seeks to take a step forward with an addition that allows the team to compete for all titles more decisively. For this, names like Leão, Nico Williams, or Kvaratskhelia have been considered, but Deco's main target is another, and to achieve it, it will be necessary to sell some players.

| @FCBarcelona

5 Sales to Finance the Signing Deco Wants

Barça needs to raise 75M to carry out the desired operation, and for this, Deco has already identified 5 players who could leave. One of the most mentioned names is Pablo Torre, a midfielder who has had few opportunities and whose future at the club is in doubt. Despite his talent, his limited role makes him an ideal candidate to be sold.

The next on Deco's list is Ansu Fati. The forward continues to fight to regain his best form and, although he has great potential, his lack of consistency has raised doubts about his future. Additionally, Barça will need to free up space in the squad, so the '10' could be another of those sacrificed.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

Héctor Fort, a young prospect who has yet to establish himself in the first team, could also leave. With the arrival of reinforcements, it doesn't seem like he has a guaranteed place. Iñaki Peña, the goalkeeper, could be another name on the list, especially if a transfer is sought to generate income.

Finally, one of the most notable on the list of possible departures is Andreas Christensen. Although he showed his quality last season, the presence of other center-backs could make Deco decide to sell him, especially if an attractive offer comes in. The sale of these footballers would allow financing the signing Deco has in mind.

Luis Díaz, Deco's Obsession

Deco's main target is Luis Díaz. His situation at Liverpool has been complicated, with criticism of his performance and his role within the team. Díaz's departure this summer seems almost assured, and Deco sees him as the missing piece for Barça to make that big leap in quality in attack.

| Europa Press

So far, no contacts have been made, but it is evident that Luis Díaz would look favorably on joining Barça. His signing, however, will not be easy, as Liverpool is asking for 75M to let him go. That's why Deco has already put Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Héctor Fort, Iñaki Peña, and Andreas Christensen up for sale.