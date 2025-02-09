Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araújo Speak Out: 'We Don't Want It...'

FC Barcelona is going through an excellent sporting moment. Under the direction of Hansi Flick, the team has found the stability it was looking for, basing its play on verticality and quick transitions.

This new Barça dazzles with its quality and performance, which has caused an atmosphere of optimism among the fans and the management. However, despite the successes on the field, decisions off it continue to generate controversy.

One of the biggest aspirations of FC Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, during the winter market was to try to sign Marcus Rashford, the English forward from Manchester United.

However, the striker ended up signing for Unai Emery's Aston Villa, a move that surprised many. Although Barça showed interest in the player, the operation became complicated. Part of that complication could have come from the locker room itself.

The Barça locker room's negative reaction to Rashford's signing

According to 'Barça Reservat' from Catalunya Ràdio, Barça's sporting management faced strong opposition from several first-team players regarding Rashford's signing.

Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araújo were clear in their reservations. The three players expressed to Deco their discontent, stating that they wouldn't agree with the incorporation of the English forward before their own renewals were solved.

In the words of these three key players, it was heard: "We don't want him on our team before we renew."

This stance reflects the concern that existed in the locker room about the lack of attention to their contractual situations, which they considered urgent for their future.

The locker room's refusal to prioritize Rashford's signing ended up influencing the final decision, although the interest in the English player never completely disappeared.

Marcus Rashford is a new player for Aston Villa

Finally, Rashford decided to sign for Aston Villa, a club managed by Unai Emery, which had shown clear interest in the English forward.

The operation was closed quickly, leaving Rashford as a key piece in the attack of the Premier League team.

This move, which could have been a great addition for Barça, ended up being a blow to Deco's aspirations, who couldn't finalize the signing in the end.

Barça's future and urgent renewals

The situation around Marcus Rashford's signing highlights the importance of renewals within Barça's locker room.

Subsequently, key players like Pedri, Gavi, and Araújo were renewed and regained the confidence they believed they had lost in their club.

Now, Deco and Laporta must learn to avoid questioning the team's stability again while continuing to analyze possible reinforcements.

The renewals of the team's pillars must always be a priority, as they are the ones who keep Barça in the elite of European football.