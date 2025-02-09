Neither Raúl Asencio nor Jacobo Ramón: Florentino Points to Real Madrid's Future

Real Madrid is going through a complicated moment both in sports and institutionally. After their draw against Espanyol in Cornellà, the white club issued a harsh official statement criticizing Spanish refereeing.

Florentino Pérez and the board lashed out against a refereeing system they consider "corrupt" and pointed out that "this refereeing scandal is not an isolated case." The complaints caused controversy, but Real Madrid decided to move forward with their season.

Carlo Ancelotti, in search of defensive solutions

Meanwhile, as Real Madrid deals with the external situation, Carlo Ancelotti has problems on the field. The white defense is weakened by a series of injuries.

Carlo Ancelotti won't be able to count on Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Éder Militão, and Dani Carvajal for the upcoming matches, which forces the Italian coach to reorganize his defensive line.

Thus, with these significant absences, Carlo Ancelotti is forced to seek quick solutions to save the season. The situation is concerning, and the coach continues to look for alternatives that will allow him to maintain defensive solidity in the upcoming matches.

In this regard, Florentino Pérez still has in mind the player who proved to be the future of Real Madrid in the center of defense.

Joan Martínez, the hope of Real Madrid

Amid this defensive crisis, Florentino Pérez continues to trust in the young talent from La Fábrica. One of the most promising defenders of Real Madrid is Joan Martínez. He is a 17-year-old center-back who, despite his severe cruciate ligament injury, remains one of the club's great bets.

The young player is working intensely to recover as soon as possible and make his debut in an official match.

Martínez, who has already demonstrated his quality in the lower categories, is considered one of the brightest talents in Real Madrid's youth academy.

His recovery from the injury will be key to his future, as Real Madrid has high expectations for his potential. The center-back is fighting to return as quickly as possible, which makes Real Madrid continue to bet on his development.

The future of Real Madrid's defense

With the accumulated injuries in defense and the uncertainty about the players' availability, Real Madrid must act quickly.

Carlo Ancelotti continues to seek short-term solutions, but he also trusts that young talents like Joan Martínez can offer alternatives in the future.

The defensive situation of Real Madrid is a challenge, but the board and the coaching staff remain confident that the squad will move forward.