Deco receives 3 offers for Gavi's friend: his departure from Barça only depends on Flick

The young Andalusian midfielder, Gavi, has once again put Barça in the spotlight by recently sealing a multimillion-dollar deal to extend his contract until June 2030. At just 20 years old, the Seville native has established himself as one of the key pieces of the team and ensures his continuity in a project that bets on the future. Gavi has shown, from an early age, that his quality is not a matter of promises but of facts.

His breakthrough into the first team was dazzling, bringing freshness and character to a midfield lacking leadership. The path hasn't been easy; a serious knee injury paused his meteoric career, filling the entire Barça environment with uncertainty. For the young Andalusian midfielder, his long-term injury was a hard physical and emotional blow.

After months away from the field, his return to competition has become a meticulously managed process by the medical services. Hansi Flick has been gradually incorporating him, ensuring he was in full condition. Currently, Gavi hasn't only regained his best form but has also reestablished himself as an undisputed starter.

Gavi's renewal, until 2030!

Gavi has renewed his contract with Barça until 2030, with his clause set at one billion Euros. This move reinforces the club's commitment to securing its young talents and building a solid and ambitious project. Flick's arrival has meant a transition for Gavi; he has had to adapt to the scheme, but his effort and talent have earned him a place in the starting eleven.

| @FCBarcelona

The great competition in Barça's midfield is evident, and Gavi's entry has meant that other players have less prominence. This is the case of his great friend, Fermín López, both trained at La Masia. His situation in the team has become increasingly complicated, and the future of last summer's Olympic champion is full of uncertainty.

Does Flick approve? Fermín has up to 3 offers on the table

Fermín López, 21 years old, after a season start interrupted by injuries, needed a match like the one he had last Sunday against Valencia. He was the absolute protagonist in Barça's game, scoring two goals and providing two assists. Hansi Flick positioned him in the attacking midfield where he once again excelled and amazed with his play.

His great performance served, among other things, to assert himself in a season where the Andalusian is not having the desired prominence. Since Flick's arrival to the team, his presence has been irregular, combining moments where he had minutes with others where he was relegated to the bench. Fermín's future is not assured, and the interest of several European clubs makes the possibility of leaving Barça in the summer real.

Manchester United, Juventus, and Bayern Munich don't overlook Fermín's great talent and are following his movements. Let's remember that Fermín, after his renewal, has a contract in force until 2029, and his clause is 500M Euros. The great competition in his position could lead Fermín to leave Barça, and the final decision is in Hansi Flick's hands.