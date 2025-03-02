Confirmed, He Stays at Barça: Hansi Flick Thanks Vitor Roque

Hansi Flick has made the entire team step up and the results are surprisingly good. Barça's management decided to bet on the German after the dismissal of the former coach, Xavi Hernández. Although the way the Catalan was dismissed was not correct, the new leader is achieving unbelievable results.

Barça is gradually recovering from its financial problems and the club is starting to look beyond the economic issues. The coach is making many changes to the squad and seems to be hitting the right notes. The latest development has been the sale of Vitor Roque; besides providing economic benefit, it has cleared the way for a star.

| FC Barcelona

Vitor Roque Paves the Way at Barça

Vitor Roque arrived at Barça early due to Gavi's registration being canceled because of a cruciate ligament injury. Initially, tigrinho was supposed to join the Catalan club in the summer, but everything changed quickly. The management promised him that this early arrival would provide him with experience in Europe and he would gradually accumulate minutes.

Unfortunately, all the promises were left in the air and Vitor Roque has not been able to succeed in what seemed to be his ideal club. This year, Hansi Flick informed him that he was not in his plans and he was loaned to Betis. Although he hasn't been a revelation with the Seville team, he has had several good moments.

Palmeiras, which is one of the wealthiest teams in Brazil, ended up signing Vitor Roque for 25 million euros fixed and 5 in variables. Barça signed him for 30 fixed and 31 variables that have not been paid, so the Catalans can recover the investment. With his departure, the forward has left the door open for one of the most concerning renewals.

The Key Renewal for Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick has to approve all the management's moves and will not allow players to arrive or leave without his approval. One of the most significant renewals is that of Íñigo Martínez, which has been stalled for months. The league stopped it because it claimed it was not financially viable, but the problem is over.

| Europa Press

With the sale of Vitor Roque, Barça will be able to extend Íñigo Martínez's stay. It's only a matter of days before the Catalans announce the renewal of the former Athletic Club player.