Deco meets with Raphinha after Champions League elimination: 'We're Going to F...'

The 2024/25 season has been historic for Raphinha. With 32 goals and 25 assists in 53 matches, he has established himself as one of Barça's most outstanding players and a leading candidate for the Ballon d'Or. His performance has been key to the group's success, which has won the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, in addition to leading LaLiga.

Since his arrival at Barça, Raphinha has experienced significant evolution. Under Hansi Flick's direction, he has found his best version, standing out in the Champions League with 13 goals and 9 assists in 14 matches. His ability to disrupt, his vision of the game, and his leadership on the field have made him a essential piece for the culé locker room.

The reason for the meeting between Deco and Raphinha is revealed

Amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs and the possible arrival of Nico Williams at Barça, Deco has decided to meet with Raphinha and his agent to discuss his future. The main objective of the meeting was to start talks for a possible contract renewal. Although a definitive agreement has not yet been reached, both parties have shown willingness to advance in the negotiations.

Raphinha has made it clear that his desire is to continue at Barça and Deco knows it. He is happy in Barcelona and values the growth he has experienced at the club, hence his desire is to keep contributing to FC Barcelona's success. That's why the '11' will sign the renewal no matter what.

Deco silences the rumors about Raphinha

Despite the information circulating these days, Deco is clear that Raphinha is a very valuable asset for the Catalan club, and That's why he is working on his renewal. On the field, he is performing wonderfully, but also, off the field, he has become the great leader of the locker room. He is always alert to the younger players to share his experience, but also to chat about any topic.

Thus, the meeting between Deco and Raphinha marks the beginning of a process that could culminate in the renewal of the '11' culé. His exceptional performance and commitment to the club make his continuity a priority for the sports management. The coming months will be decisive in defining the future of one of Barça's most outstanding players today, but everything suggests that he will renew without too many problems.