[SHOCKER] Fabrizio Romano confirms it to Flick before Barça-Alavés: 'Goodbye...'

Barça needs the victory to stay alive in the league title race, but above all to take advantage of Real Madrid's slip-up. Yesterday, against RCD Espanyol, Ancelotti's team was unexpectedly defeated, tightening the standings and boosting the hopes of Flick's boys. However, Deco and Laporta are also keeping an eye on what happens in the final hours of the transfer market, which closes tomorrow.

In this regard, the main protagonist of today and the coming hours will be, once again, Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist, an expert in transfers, faces a day full of work and unexpected news. And, precisely, one of his latest confirmations directly affects Barça.

Flick learns the truth thanks to Fabrizio Romano

Since his arrival, Flick has adapted to the club's needs without complaint and has provided ingenious solutions to the challenges he had to overcome. One of his first measures was to dispense with Gündogan, a key player last year, and bet on Casadó. But in addition, the recovery of Raphinha and the great level shown by Lewandowski also bear his mark.

However, for some weeks now, Flick has made it clear that he doesn't count on Ansu Fati. The '10' is on the way out, but he clings to his position, which prevents Barça from bringing in new players. Let's remember that the Catalan club has just adopted the 1:1 rule, so it can only spend what it earns.

Without Ansu Fati's departure, Flick can't count on his great desire: Marcus Rashford. The English winger has requested to leave Manchester United and Fabrizio Romano had leaked that his preference was Barça. Rashford has waited to see if Deco and Laporta found a solution that would allow his arrival in Barcelona, but it seems it's already too late: he already has a new team.

Yes, because Fabrizio Romano has confirmed just before the Barça-Alavés match that Marcus Rashford is going to Aston Villa. He is currently undergoing a medical examination. A really tough news for Flick, who hoped to count on Rashford for the final stretch of the season.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Lewandowski already know

Without Marcus Rashford and with Ansu Fati without minutes, Lamine, Raphinha, and Lewandowski will have to play almost every match. Only Ferran Torres is part of Flick's rotation, so the risk is maximum. An injury at this point in the season could be fatal for Barça's aspirations.

We'll see if Deco and Laporta have time to close another deal. Fabrizio Romano has leaked that Marcus Rashford is going to Aston Villa, so Barça will have to consider other options like João Félix. In recent hours, the Portuguese has been rumored to return, so anything can happen.