Deco gets to work and finds a team for Oriol Romeu: 'He'll play for...'

Deco continues working at full capacity to achieve the goals Barça have set for the summer transfer market. With the major signing of goalkeeper Joan García completed, the sporting director is now focusing on bringing in a quality winger. Having failed to sign the Navarrese Nico Williams for the second time, several alternatives are being considered, such as Rashford or Luis Díaz.

However, beyond the new signings, departures are also becoming relevant. Deco has to find a new destination for the footballers Flick doesn't count on. Pablo Torre, for example, has already reached an agreement with Mallorca, who will pay €5 million for his transfer; while others like Iñaki Peña or Pau Víctor still haven't made a decision.

| E-Noticies, @deco_official

Now, the most striking case is that of Oriol Romeu, who returns to Barça after his loan at Girona. The Catalan midfielder isn't in Flick's plans and everything pointed to Girona trying to sign him, but in recent hours an even more interesting option has emerged. A historic La Liga club wants to acquire Oriol Romeu's services and Deco is already negotiating the terms of the transfer.

Oriol Romeu set for Sevilla

The Andalusian side have shown interest in signing Oriol Romeu, a defensive midfielder with extensive experience in the world's top leagues. Flick doesn't count on him. Meanwhile, Sevilla have him under observation as a possible reinforcement to provide stability and leadership in a campaign that is expected to be challenging.

Oriol Romeu's tactical profile and experience fit with the new sporting direction and the project led by Matías Almeyda. Now everything depends on Deco. Others like Valencia or Real Oviedo have also shown interest in the Catalan footballer.

Hansi Flick doesn't count on Oriol Romeu

The Barça coaching staff have the defensive midfielder position well covered with Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casadó, and Bernal. As a result, Oriol Romeu is once again left without a place in the squad and could terminate his contract. To speed up his departure, considering that he is a veteran player, 34 years old, Barça could grant him a free transfer.

This scenario would be ideal for a club like Sevilla, who wouldn't have to pay any transfer fee. The uncertainty about Oriol Romeu's next destination is significant given that several teams are interested. It also can't be ruled out that he could return to Girona permanently, where he was already on loan last season: Míchel wants to bring him back.