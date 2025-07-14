Dean Huijsen finds out about Saudi Arabia: 'From being the best to imminent sale, goodbye to...'

Dean Huijsen has been one of Real Madrid's great revelations at the Club World Cup. The young center-back, who arrived this very summer from Bournemouth, has surprised everyone. Tall, elegant, and with exquisite ball distribution, Huijsen has earned a starting spot in Xabi Alonso's plans.

In just a few weeks, Dean Huijsen has gone from being a prospect for the future to becoming the team's best defender. His performance is above the rest and he has proved it in every match. That's why there is already consensus at the club: Florentino Pérez wants to build the defense of the future around him.

| Europa Press

At just 20 years old, Dean Huijsen represents that profile of a modern center-back who can define an era. Against Juventus and Dortmund, he delivered very solid performances. Now, with Real Madrid looking ahead to the transfer market, his leadership is beyond doubt.

Dean Huijsen earns his place: Saudi Arabia targets his teammate

However, Dean Huijsen's emergence also has consequences, since after what was seen at the Club World Cup, Real Madrid is considering making major changes in the back line. The signing of Ibrahima Konaté, initially planned for 2026, could be brought forward. Xabi Alonso wants to have the Frenchman as soon as possible, and Florentino Pérez is already pulling strings to make it happen.

In every renewal process, there are also departures, and Antonio Rüdiger's is closer than ever. The German center-back, who has been a key pillar in recent seasons under Ancelotti, no longer has his place guaranteed. At 32 years old and with several physical problems, Rüdiger could be facing his final months as a white-clad player.

Moreover, in recent hours, strong interest from Saudi Arabia has resurfaced. According to sources close to the club, several teams are willing to pay a high sum for Antonio Rüdiger. If the figure is attractive, Florentino Pérez won't hesitate and will trigger his departure: Real Madrid prioritize youth, potential, and rotation.

Antonio Rüdiger leaves, Dean Huijsen settles in

Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen is fully aware of the situation. He knows that with Antonio Rüdiger's likely departure, it's up to him to step forward and that he must keep this level if he wants to cement his place in the starting eleven. His talent is undisputed, but his challenge is to remain consistent.

Thus, Bernabéu could experience one of its classic transitions. From seeing Antonio Rüdiger as the great leader of the defense to saying goodbye as he heads to Saudi Arabia. All while Dean Huijsen gradually becomes the new boss of the white rearguard.