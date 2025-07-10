This is the deadline, 6 days left: Ronald Araújo's future changes completely

In recent weeks, rumors about the possible departure of Ronald Araújo have started to gain momentum. Let's remember that last January Juventus was close to signing the Uruguayan center-back. However, after several meetings and negotiations, the Catalan club and Araújo reached an agreement to renew his contract until 2031.

| E-Noticies

But the reality is that, despite his new contract, Ronald Araújo has many reasons to consider leaving the Catalan club. First of all, it should be noted that he has lost his starting spot to Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez, becoming the third center-back in the squad. Not only that, since in certain situations, Hansi Flick has also put Eric García and Christensen ahead of him.

In this scenario, many fans are calling for his departure. They believe that his time at the Catalan club should come to an end. The truth is that in just six days we'll know the outcome of this story.

Ronald Araújo's future depends on his release clause

Juventus remain very interested in the culé center-back but won't wait forever. In fact, Ronald Araújo's future will take a U-turn in 6 days when his release clause will increase significantly.

Currently and until July 15, his release clause is set at €60 million, a very affordable amount. From that day on, Barça will regain control of his future and his clause will return to the initial value of €1 billion. In this sense, if a club like Juventus wants to sign the Uruguayan center-back, they'll have to speed up their efforts.

Ronald Araújo ignores everything and trains alone

Ronald Araújo is still thinking as a culé and has shortened his vacation period to train alone. He wants to be in the best shape for the start of preseason and avoid a repeat of what happened last year. Thus, Ronald Araújo has been preparing physically these days to facilitate a tune-up that will allow him to fight for a starting spot next season.

Let's remember that Ronald Araújo's €60 million clause will only be valid until next July 15. Therefore, if Juventus decide to wait too long, signing him will be impossible. Deco has already hinted that the Catalan club are counting on Araújo for next season, so they won't negotiate his transfer: he'll only leave if his clause is paid.