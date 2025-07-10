Barça want to sign the new Pedri: he is 16 years old and has already surpassed Lamine Yamal

In recent years, Barça has specialized in signing young players with a lot of quality. Whether for the reserve team or the first team, potential and youth seem to be indispensable conditions to be part of the culé squad. Cases like Pedri's are the best example of this model, since, despite his youth, he quickly settled into the elite.

Pedri arrived from Las Palmas as a teenager, but from the first day he trained at Barça's facilities, everyone saw his enormous talent. Koeman fell in love with his talent and Messi, the greatest of all time, felt the same way. The Canary Islander has ended up being the helm of FC Barcelona and one of the best in the world in his position.

| Europa Press

Seeing the success and joy Pedri has brought, Barçawants to repeat the operation with the most desired prospect in Mexican soccer. We're talking about a talented midfielder who's only 16 years old (16 years old) and is already breaking every possible record. In fact, in the last few hours, he has surpassed Lamine Yamal after winning the Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team.

The new Pedri has already been training at Barça's Ciutat Esportiva

His name is Gilberto Mora, and in Mexico, people talk about nothing else. Many compare him to Pedri because of his ability to keep the ball glued to his feet and his excellent vision of the game. Barça has had him on their radar for some time and will surely try to sign him as soon as possible.

Last year, the Catalan club invited the young Mexican to train at La Masia to evaluate his skills. However, due to FIFA regulations that prevent minors under 18 years old (18 years old) from moving abroad, Gilberto Mora had to return to Mexico.

Gilberto Mora, the youngest to achieve it

Gilberto Mora has broken all records after winning the Gold Cup as a starter in the grand final. At just 16 years old (16 years old), the midfielder has surpassed Lamine Yamal as the youngest player to win an international title. A feat within reach of very few and one that has caught the attention of FC Barcelona, who are keeping a close eye on him.

Gilberto Mora currently plays for Club Tijuana and has been highlighted as one of the brightest prospects in Mexican soccer. Barça, who wants to repeat what they did with Pedri, has been watching his development with the intention of trying to sign him in the future, when he turns 18 years old (18 years old).